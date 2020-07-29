Avon Branch Library
37485 Harvest Ave., Avon, 440-934-4743, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Grab-and-go activity
Pick up the grab-and-go STEM bag activity through Saturday, featuring pool noodle boats while supplies last. Please call for availability.
Coloring for adults
Enjoy this grab-and-go coloring bag for adults through Saturday while supplies last. Please call for availability.
Mystery activity
Pick up your mystery-in-a-bag activity beginning Monday through Aug. 8 while supplies last. Please call for availability.
‘Windows on the library’
Have summer fun on Monday with a new scavenger hunt or book walk around the outside windows. Stop in or call at curbside for your scavenger hunt list.
Avon Lake Public Library
32649 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, 440-933-8128, alpl.org
Storytime bags
DIY storytime bags are available for curbside pickup. The library has chosen a few favorite storytime themes and created bags including picture books, online music options, extension activities and craft ideas. Request a bag at alpl.org or call the children’s department at 440-933-8917.
Book Bundles
“Book Bundles for Kids” are available with curbside pickup. The children’s department created book bundles based on some favorite themes for beginning and experienced readers. Each bundle will include five to 10 books. Request a themed bundle at alpl.org or call the children’s department at 440-933-8917
Mental health
“Mental Health Mondays on Discord” will be presented at 2 p.m. Monday. This virtual teen event is on Discord. Apply for an invite code via the library’s Google form: https://forms.gle/gqfxoTuNqhjVXq3EA.
Tree House Club
DiscoveryWorks Tree House Club for ages 8-11 will be held Aug. 5 with curbside pickup beginning at 10 a.m. The theme is “Superhero Lego Challenge.” Test your building skills as you create a superhero and more. One per child while supplies last.
Bay Village Branch Library
502 Cahoon Road, 440-871-6392, cuyahogalibrary.org
Free digital newsstand
Enjoy your favorite news publications and magazines anytime, anywhere using your library card. Flipster lets you download your favorite magazines to read online or offline. There are no subscription fees, no waitlists and no late fees. Download as many Flipster titles as you want, no limit.
Summer reading
“Imagine Your Story,” the summer reading program, has been extended by two weeks, continuing through Aug. 16. Register at cuyahogalibrary.org/srp.
Domonkas Branch Library
4152 Lake Road, Sheffield Lake, 440-949-7410, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Grab-and-go activity
Pick up the grab-and-go activity at 1 p.m. through Saturday, featuring the Harry Potter Party Pack. Glue, scissors, tape and colored pencils/crayons/markers are needed to complete this activity. While supplies last. Please call for availability.
Summer lunch
The library is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Ages 18 and younger are invited to come to lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Preregistration is required.
Fairview Park Branch Library
21255 Lorain Road, 440-333-4700, cuyahogalibrary.org
Featured authors
Join the conversation featuring Karin Slaughter, author of “The Silent Wife,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday. This event will be broadcast on CCPL Facebook live: facebook.com/cuyahogalib/live.
North Olmsted Branch Library
27403 Lorain Road, 440-777-6211, cuyahogalibrary.org
HSE/GED and ESOL classes
All HSE/GED and ESOL orientation and classes are being offered online. Complete an online registration form at aspiregreatercleveland.org/career-services or call 1-833-ASPIRE2. Visit the website or call for more information on the programs.
Summer lunch
Are you 18 or younger and looking for a place to get a nutritious meal during the summer? Come to the library from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday for a “grab-and-go” meal provided by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. While supplies last.
North Ridgeville Branch Library
35700 Bainbridge Road, 440-327-8326, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Grab-and-go activity
“Wizard Craft” is the grab-and-go activity through Saturday. Glue is needed to complete the activity. While supplies last. Please call for availability.
Grab-and-go activity
A fairy tale coloring page is the grab-and-go activity beginning Monday through Aug. 8. Crayons, colored pencils or markers are needed to complete this activity. While supplies last. Please call for availability.
Rocky River Public Library
1600 Hampton Road, 440-333-7610, rrpl.org.
ACT scores
The ACT Scores Back Session will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. Maximize the value of your practice test by joining the experts at The Princeton Review. Registration required at princetonreview.com/product/offerings/463953.
Rocky ‘N’ Roll history
“Rock ‘N’ Roll History: The Cleveland Connections,” an adult event, will be held online at 7 p.m. Thursday. Learn about Cleveland’s influence in the development of rock ‘n’ roll music from the 1950s through today. Registration required at https:/bit.ly2X7sagZ.
Tech tips
Ten Minute Tech Tips presents “What is Two-Factor Authentication?” at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Visit Livestream.com/rrpl. No registration required.
Westlake Porter Public Library
27333 Center Ridge Road, 440-871-2600, westlakelibrary.org
Teen crafts
A teen craft kit is available for pickup Thursday during regular library hours. Stop by Youth Services while supplies last.
Mystery STEAM bag
First- and second-graders, pick up your bag, which will contain craft materials and a challenge card, at the library. Use them to complete the challenge and share your designs on Zoom at 11 a.m. Saturday. An email must be provided to receive Zoom instructions.
Virtual Tarot readings
“Virtual Tarot Card Readings” will be presented on Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday. After a short introduction to tarot card reading, practice reading with the assistance of an experienced reader. Bring your own cards (Rider-Waite recommended). An email must be provided to receive Zoom instructions.
Horror Film Club
The Horror Film Club: online edition will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5. New members are always welcome, but children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. The club will meet online using the video sharing site Watch2Gether. To participate, check the event on the library’s website as early as 6 p.m. on the day of the program. There will be a link to the site. You do not need an account with Watch2Gether to participate.
Red Cross Bloodmobile
The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the library from 1-7 p.m. Aug. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.