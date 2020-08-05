Avon Branch Library
37485 Harvest Ave., Avon, 440-934-4743, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Grab-and-go activity
Pick up the grab-and-go activity now through Saturday, featuring recycled decoupage pins. While supplies last. Please call for availability.
Grab-and-go activity
Pick up the grab-and-go activity beginning Monday through Aug. 15, featuring a pinwheel. While supplies last. Please call for availability.
For teens and adults
Teens and adults, pick up the grab-and-go activity Monday through Aug. 15, featuring paper sculptures. While supplies last. Please call for availability.
Avon Lake Public Library
32649 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, 440-933-8128, alpl.org
Wee Science Sampler
DiscoveryWorks take home Wee Science Sampler for ages 3-5 aided by an adult starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. Use curbside service to pick up materials for dinosaur-themed hands-on science and art activities. One per child while supplies last. You may need to provide glue, tape and scissors.
Teen on Discord
“What are You Reading” I teen event on Discord will be held at 2 p.m. Friday. To join the Discord server and participate apply for an invite code vail Google form at https://forms.gle/gqfxoTuNqhjVXq3EA.
‘Account Security’
“Account Security,” an event via Zoom for adults and teens, will be presented at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Registration for this event will close at 4 p.m. The Zoom link will be sent when registered at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.
Trivia night
“Do You Know Avon Lake?” a trivia night will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Challenge yourself and play against with a mix of historical and contemporary questions. This is presented with the help of the Avon lake Historical Society.
Jungle Terry
Jungle Terry, the virtual edition for families with children, will be presented online via YouTube at 1 p.m. Aug. 12.
Bay Village Branch Library
502 Cahoon Road, 440-871-6392, cuyahogalibrary.org
Featured authors
Join the conversation featuring Nancy Thayer, author of “Girls of Summer” at 7 p.m. Aug. 12. This event will be broadcast on CCPL Facebook live: facebook.com/cuyahogalib/live.
Domonkas Branch Library
4152 Lake Road, Sheffield Lake, 440-949-7410, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Teen grab-and-go
Teens pick up the grab-and-go activity at 1 p.m. now through Saturday, featuring an origami crab. Glue is needed to complete this activity. While supplies last. Please call for availability.
Summer lunch
The library is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Ages 18 and younger are invited to come to lunch Monday through Friday from noon-1 p.m. Preregistration is required.
Fairview Park Branch Library
21255 Lorain Road, 440-333-4700, cuyahogalibrary.org
Summer reading
“Imagine Your Story,” the summer reading program has been extended by two weeks, continuing through Aug. 16. Register at cuyahogalibrary.org/srp.
North Olmsted Branch Library
27403 Lorain Road, 440-777-6211, cuyahogalibrary.org
Featured authors
Join the conversation featuring Hank Phillippi Ryan, author of “The First to Lie” at 7 p.m. Monday. This event will be broadcast on CCPL Facebook live: facebook.com/cuyahogalib/live.
Summer lunch
Aer you 18 or younger and looking for a place to get a nutritious meal during the summer? Come to the library from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday for a “grab-and-go” meal provided by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. While supplies last.
North Ridgeville Branch Library
35700 Bainbridge Road, 440-327-8326, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Grab-and-go activity
A DIY bubble wand is the grab-and-go activity Monday through Aug. 15. While supplies last. Please call for availability.
Produce pickup
Heart & Sole fresh produce pickup provided by Gerhart’s will be available at 3 p.m. Thursday in the library’s parking lot. Support North Ridgeville farmers. Each produce bag is only $10 and exact change is required. Reservations can be made at bit.ly/producelibrary. For more information, visit facebook.com/nrheartandsole/.
Rocky River Public Library
1600 Hampton Road, 440-333-7610, rrpl.org.
Feng Shui
“Feng Shui Organizing Tips for your Home” will be presented online at 7 p.m. Thursday. Jan Rutenberg Morse, organizing coach from One Step Organizing, will explain how Feng Shui principles can enhance your life and share tips on how to organize.
Tech tips
Ten Minute Tech Tips presents “How Can I Tell if an Email is Fake? at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Visit LivestreAM.com/rrpl. No registration required.
Computer Breakfast Series
A virtual Computer Breakfast Series will be held at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 12. Join online at LivestreAM.com/rrpl for a discussion about “Digital Communication.” No registration required.
River Dog
The River Dog food truck will be on the front lawn of the library from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 12. Check rrpl.org for a re-order link in the days before the event. Walk-up orders are also welcome. No registration required.
Westlake Porter Public Library
27333 Center Ridge Road, 440-871-2600, westlakelibrary.org
Red Cross Bloodmobile
The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the library from 1-7 p.m. Thursday. Give the gift of life.
‘Pets and the Pandemic’
“Pets and the Pandemic” will be presented via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday. Show off your pet that has helped you cope through the pandemic. Attendees must provide an email address so Zoom instructions can be sent prior to the event.
Career Transition
Career Transition via Zoom presents “Sharpen Up Your Resume” from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday. Have your resume on hand to evaluate with the group. Participants must provide an email to receive Zoom instructions.
‘Queer Pop’
“Queer Pop! Happy Hour Online” will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Join the library staff for a fun discussion about the LGBTQIA-themed books, films, music and TV shows available at the library.
Book discussion
The evening book discussion group will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday. This month’s selection is “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris. If unable to get a physical book, digital copies are available via Hoopla. An email must be provided to receive Zoom instructions.
Alternatives to cable
“Alternatives to Cable TV” an online event will be presented at 7 p.m. Aug. 12. Learn about media players, streaming services and more. The event will be streamed live.
Teens de-stress
“De-Stress During the Unexpected: Coping with Uncertainty” for girls in seventh through 12th grade will be presented via Zoom at 2 p.m. Aug. 12. In this virtual workshop, your teen will have a safe, nonjudgmental space to express and cope with feelings of stress, anxiety and uncertainty. Teens will learn ways to manage stress through mindfulness, expression and stress management skills. Email is required to receive Zoom instructions.
