Avon Branch Library
37485 Harvest Ave., Avon, 440-934-4743, lorainpubliclibrary.org
LPLS Stress Management
Join in the Lorain Public Library System via Zoom for “Stress Management” at noon Friday. An email address is required to receive instructions to Zoom.
Art @ Home
Join in the Lorain Public Library System’s “Art @ Home: Folk Art Forest” via Facebook live at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Supplies to gather for the program are a piece of white paper, pencil, black Sharpie/marker and a basic watercolor set and paintbrush.
Grab-and-Go
Pick up your grab-and-go for adults featuring “Preschool Spider Web Craft” Monday through Oct. 10. While supplies last. Call for availability.
Avon Lake Public Library
32649 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, 440-933-8128, alpl.org
Jr. Tree House
DiscoveryWorks take-home Jr. Tree House Club for children ages 6-7 begins at 9 a.m. Thursday. Learn about floating and sinking as you build an apple sailboat. Come inside to the Holds Window or use curbside service to pick up materials. You may need to provide glue, tape and scissors.
Tree House Club
DiscoveryWorks take-home Tree House Club for children ages 8-11 begins at 9 a.m. Thursday. Make a simple circuit to power up your handcrafted flashlight. Come inside to the Holds Window or use curbside service to pick up materials. You may need to provide glue, tape and scissors.
Wee Science
DiscoveryWorks take-home Wee Science for children ages 3-5 aided by an adult begins at 9 a.m. Thursday. Explore the shapes of leaves and make your own leaf tracings. Come inside to the Holds Window or use curbside service to pick up materials. You may need to provide glue, tape and scissors.
Family gatherings
Family gatherings via Zoom will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The library’s technology expert, Maxx Mittlestadt, will hold this monthly session on computers and surviving in an increasingly digital world. He will answer questions and give hands-on opportunities. Registration ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday. A Zoom link will be sent at noon.
Adult book discussion
Cuppas and Coppers, an adult book discussion group, will meet via Zoom at 3 p.m. Oct. 7. This month’s selection is “The Girls in the Garden” by Lisa Jewell.
Bay Village Branch Library
502 Cahoon Road, 440-871-6392, cuyahogalibrary.org
Meet the authors
Cuyahoga County Public Library will hold a virtual Meet the Authors event at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. On Monday ,have a conversation with Emily Gray Tedrowe and Tuesday, a conversation with Catherine Gildiner. These events will be broadcast live on CCPL Facebook Live. RSVP to receive a Facebook event reminder.
Domonkas Branch Library
4152 Lake Road, Sheffield Lake, 440-949-7410, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Hispanic Heritage Month
Join in the Lorain Public Library System via Zoom for Hispanic Heritage Month at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Take a sneak peek of the picture book “Viki and A Summer of Change” by local author Raquel M. Ortiz and author-activist and former Young Lord Iris Morales.
Grab-and-go activity
Pick up the grab-and-go activity titled “Monstrous Plant Craft” Monday through Oct. 10. While supplies last. Please call for availability. Hot glue gun, hot glue or craft glue and scissors are needed to complete the activity.
Fairview Park Branch Library
21255 Lorain Road, 440-333-4700, cuyahogalibrary.org
Read aloud
Join “Read Aloud with CCPL” daily at 10 a.m. Every weekday morning your favorite Cuyahoga County Public Library children’s librarians will read their favorite children’s books on Facebook. Visit facebook.com/cuyahogalib.
Stopping the hate
Cuyahoga County Public Library presents virtually “Start Your Essay for Stop the Hate Contest” at 6 p.m. Oct. 7. Sixth- through 12th-graders can brainstorm and start writing their essay for the Maltz Museum’s “Stop the Hate” essay contest.
North Olmsted Branch Library
27403 Lorain Road, 440-777-6211, cuyahogalibrary.org
Sunday hours
Sunday hours have resumed and are from 1-5 p.m.
Kids Cafe
Kid’s Cafe will be held from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Are you 18 or younger? Looking for a place to have a nutritious meal during the school year? The library will be serving grab-and-go style meals provided by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank while supplies last.
Make-and-take craft
The Halloween make-and-take bookmark craft is now available any day, all day. Stop by the children’s desk to grab your materials for your craft to go.
Spine health
“The Aging Spine” will be shown virtually at 2 p.m. Monday. Registration and an email address are required to participate. You will need a device with audio and/or video and an internet connection to join.
North Ridgeville Branch Library
35700 Bainbridge Road, 440-327-8326, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Story Stop
Join in the Lorain Public Library System for Story Stop on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Visit facebook.com/LorainPublicLibrarySystem. Caregivers with children of all ages are invited to join.
Grab-and-go activity
“DIY Puppet Show” is the grab-and-go activity Monday through Oct. 10. While supplies last. Please call for availability. Includes fall-themed puppet materials, directions for building your own puppet theater and a Mad Libs-style script to perform.
Teen photography/art
Join the Lorain Public Library System for “Something Spooky in Lorain County,” a teen photography/art gallery, during October. Teens and tweens are invited to show off their photography and art skills on Instagram using the hashtag #LPLSpookyArt.
Rocky River Public Library
1600 Hampton Road, 440-333-7610, rrpl.org.
Kindergarten
“Kindergarten, Here I Come @ Home” will be presented online all day Thursday. Register to receive weekly emails from Ms. Amanda with stories, songs, rhymes and activities.
Pet party
Teens, make treats and toys for the APL at home. The library will provide a dog-friendly cookie recipe, a cookie cutter and cellophane bags. You provide the ingredients and bake and bag them at home. Pick up the materials all day Friday. Bring the finished products back to the library on Oct. 9.
Senior Lecture Series
The Senior Lecture Series continues online at 10 a.m. Friday. A representative of the Charitable Law Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office will present “Being a Wise Donor.”
Fun Day
Fun Day for fourth- through sixth-graders will be held via Zoom at 4 p.m. Friday. Chat, play music, play Kahoot trivia and create crafts.
History talks
“Historytalks: Industrial History of Cleveland” will be presented online at 7 p.m. Monday. Professor David Bernatowicz will provide a narrative history of various industries developed in the Cleveland area from 1940 to the end of the 20th century.
Teen activity kit
Update: If you missed registration, there are extra kits available to pick up in the teen room while supplies last.
Tech tips
Ten Minute Tech Tips will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. This week’s topic is “What are Some Tips and Tricks for Powerpoint?” Join online at Livestream.com/rrpl. No registration required.
Microsoft Word I
Microsoft Word I (Part 1) will be held online at 10 a.m. Oct. 7. Begin learning Microsoft Word in this session where the Word window is discussed. Registration required.
Comix Club
The Comix Club for sixth- through 12th-graders will meet online at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7. This month’s selection is “Pumpkinheads” by Rainbow Rowell. Want more? Check out “Through the Woods” by Emily Carroll and “The Okay Witch” by Emma Steinkellner.
Westlake Porter Public Library
27333 Center Ridge Road, 440-871-2600, westlakelibrary.org
Academic search
“Academic Search Premier/CRAAP Resource Share” will be presented live at 11 a.m. Friday. These two databases are excellent research companions for teens or college-age students. Join on the library’s Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.
Shredding Day
To kick off Customer Appreciation Week, the library will hold a Shredding Day from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday in the library parking lot. You may bring up to two copy boxes of loose paper. Please remain in your vehicle.
Adapted Storytime
Adapted Storytime will be held live via Zoom at 11 a.m. Saturday. This program is designed for children who may not be successful in a typical storytime.
Tea party
The Fancy Nancy Tea Party for children ages 5-8 will be held via Zoom at 2 p.m. Sunday. To participate you must pick up a fancy kit in the Youth Services Department before Sunday.
Teen craft
Seventh- through 12th-graders, stop by Youth Services Mondays (all day) in October for your Halloween craft kit while supplies last. Call if you wish to pick up at the drive-up window.
Kinder Club
Pick up your Kinder Club packet Tuesday at Youth Services. Each bag contains three alphabet letter activities featured on the Kinder Club blog. For ages 4-6, while supplies last.
‘Herbal First Aid’
Join Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and learn how to assemble a first-aid kit from your pantry. Receive a healing spice guide and learn what herbs you must keep on hand and how to use them.
Queer Pop
Join WPPL staff on Zoom for “Queer Pop! Happy Hour” at 7 p.m. Tuesday. There will be a fun discussion about LGBTQIA-themed books, films, music and TV shows.
Horror Film Club
The Horror Film Club Online Edition will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7. The club will meet using the video sharing site Watch2Gether. You do not need an account to participate. New members are welcome, but children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
