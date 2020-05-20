Art museum, Rock Hall opening in June
The Cleveland Museum of Art, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum plan to reopen next month as the state eases lockdown restrictions. Rock Hall guests are expected to wear masks and will have their temperature taken. Art museum visitors will be required to wear masks and capacity will be limited to 500. Both museums may establish one-way routes through the exhibits to maintain social distancing.
Tri-C’s Women in Transition program
The Women in Transition program at Cuyahoga Community College is launching a session of online classes to empower women in their pursuit of education, training and a career.
The five-week program begins the first week of June. Interactive online sessions will take place from 10 a.m. to noon three days a week. One session runs Monday to Wednesday; the other runs Tuesday to Thursday. The noncredit program is free and open to the public.
Participants build confidence and skills through classes on personal development, career exploration and computer literacy. The course is designed to assist women in transitional periods of their lives, such as a career change or return to the workforce.
This is the first online session for the Women in Transition program. The college shifted all summer classes online to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Visit tri-c.edu/women-in-transition to register for a summer session or for more information.
Avon Lake garden club raising money
Avon-on-the-Lake Garden Club is holding three fundraisers to support the organization's educational activities and public gardens.
Original art created by club members has been converted to blank note cards. Cost is $12 for six cards and envelopes. Call 440-930-5789 to place an order and arrange for pickup.
Face masks are available for $5. Sizes include adult male, adult female, youth or toddler. Call 440-258-9276 to order and arrange for pickup.
Notecards and face masks can be paid for with cash or check payable to Avon-on-the-Lake Garden Club.
During May, the club can earn 20% from each purchase made at Dean's Greenhouse when the club's name is mentioned at checkout. A ticket to be presented at the same time can be obtained by contacting publicity chair Monica Kimmell at 440-452-2325 or monica@monicakimmell.com.
The fundraisers are held in lieu of the club’s annual plant sale, which was canceled due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.
Fairview increases number of graduation guests
Fairview Park school district officials have increased from five to seven the number of guests class of 2020 graduates may bring to the June ceremony, said school spokeswoman Amanda Lloyd.
Superintendent Bill Wagner and a school board member will greet guests in the Fairview High School hallway as opposed to being on stage as previously planned. This allows each student to have more guests in the auditorium, where each student will walk onto the stage to get their diploma, Lloyd said. The graduates will enter the school at pre-arranged times, then walk along a path through the school with adults at a proper social distance along the way to the auditorium.
The ceremony is set for June 8, 9 and 10 at Fairview High School. Guests are being asked to wear masks.
Rocky River library to host comic book event
A pandemic won’t stop comic book lovers of Rocky River from getting together. The Rocky River Public Library is hosting RiverCon! 2020 @ Home next month for enthusiasts of comics like Batman or Thor. Registration is open for those interested and participants will receive materials to make their own comic craft plus graphic novel book discussion guides for three select titles in adult, children and teen genres and more. The virtual event will be held between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. June 6 and will also feature a virtual cosplay contest.
There are 90 spots open for the event and those interested can register at https://tinyurl.com/y93hcqn6
Westlake delivers bags of sunshine to those in need
Westlake officials worked to brighten the day of select seniors throughout the city through their “100 Bags of Sunshine” delivery program on May 14. The Community Center staff dropped off goodie bags filled with uplifting messages and snacks to 100 seniors they felt could use a morale boost.
Each bag contained goodies like homemade cookies, heart-shaped stress balls and adult coloring books. Companies including American Greetings, Westlake Rehab and Nursing Center and Life Care Center of Westlake contributed to creating the bags. The city first conducted this program in March and it generated such a positive response officials decided to do it again.
Village Project event to have new format
The Village Project, which provides nutritious meals to cancer patients and their families in five Westshore communities, will host the 7th annual Project Pedal in support of those diagnosed with cancer and COVID-19.
The event is normally held at Cahoon Park with food, games and music. However, this year people are being asked to walk or pedal in their own neighborhood between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. May 30 and 31 in solidarity. Registration for the event is free, but participants who donate $25 will receive a Village Project mask and those who donate $100 can have their company logo or name displayed on the organization’s website.
For more information on the event, please visit https://tinyurl.com/ycmfj45j
Construction to begin on Bassett Road
Construction crews are expected to begin work replacing 0.8 miles of waterline between Hilliard and Dover Center Road. Work will begin on May 18 and is expected to wrap in October, during this time the road will be open to local traffic only.
Bay students receive local scholarships
The Bay Men’s Club, which promotes and supports individuals within the community, has awarded three $1,500 scholarships to Bay High students Claire Blevins, Mason Hewko and Jane Finley.
Each scholarship is based on need, character, scholastic achievement and leadership quality, according to information provided by the organization.
Blevins, a student diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, finishing treatment Last year, she relapsed in March. She plans to attend classes at Cuyahoga Community College her first year while she finishes treatment, then transfer to another four-year college and major in nursing.
Hewko is a member of the National Honor Society (NHS), band, captain of the high school swim team, and vice president of the school’s show choir. He plans on attending Belmont University in Nashville to study music business with a hopeful double major in singing/songwriting and a potential minor in mathematics.
Finley will be attending Miami University in the fall to major in political science with a minor in physiology and law. Finely, a survivor of Hodgkin's lymphoma, a cancer that starts in the white blood cells called lymphocytes that are part of the body’s immune system, is also involved in The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and was named Student of the Year in 2018 for raising $70,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.