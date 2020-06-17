New book featured on North Ridgeville StoryWalk
“The Princess and the Pit Stop” is this month's featured picture book along StoryWalk, 7565 Avon Belden Road, across the street from the Lorain Public Library System's North Ridgeville branch.
Children and adults are encouraged to combine exercise with reading as they walk the 0.7-mile trail. The pages of the story are mounted in enclosed frames along the trail.
This month's selection, written by Tom Angleberger and illustrated by Dan Santat, is about a race-car driving princess, determined to move up from last place during a race while meeting interesting, and famous, characters along the way.
Avon Lake garden club elects new leaders, seeks members
Avon-on-the-Lake Garden Club has elected new leaders for 2020-21. They are: President Elaine George; Vice President Sue Newcomb; Corresponding Secretary Georgeanne Wolnowski; Treasurer Jane Kozey; and Recording Secretary Anne Lyon.
First organized in 1930, the all-volunteer organization maintains nine public gardens for which it has won many awards. The club is planning to hold a flower show next spring, if large group gatherings are permitted. Anyone interested in joining the club, may contact Jennie Jones at Jenniejfive@gmail.com.
Fairview cancels Citizen of the Year dinner
Fairview Park Community Council members have canceled the 2020 Citizen of the Year selection and event, said member Denise Devine..
“With the COVID-19 and all the uncertainty we are still having regarding mass gatherings/dinners, we have decided to cancel the Citizen of the Year event for this year,” Devine wrote.
The group hopes to begin planning for a 2021 dinner and Citizen of the Year soon, she said.
Cleveland Zoo prepares to reopen
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is reopening today, following new guidance from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. The zoo has been closed since March 16. Zoo officials said visitors will have to adhere to state- and CDC-mandated guidelines and best practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“After nearly three months, we can’t wait to reopen Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to our community,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Chris Kuhar. “As we work diligently to reopen, safety will continue to be our No. 1 priority to protect our employees, guests and all of the animals in our care.”
Since May 20, guests have been able to drive through the zoo and look at the animals from their vehicles. This is the first time since 1907 this has been allowed. The fundraiser Cruise the Zoo ended Sunday.
All memberships that were valid during the zoo’s required closure will be extended automatically to make up for the time members were unable to visit. For more information, go to www.clevelandzoosociety.org.
