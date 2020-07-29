Trash and Treasure Sale
The Olmsted Historical Society will hold its Trash and Treasure Sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday in the events barn at the Frostville Museum, 24101 Cedar Point Road, North Olmsted. If you want to help with the sale, call Bob at 440-292-7822.
Westlake summer concert
Bring your lawn chair and listen to the sounds of live music at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Westlake Recreation Center, 28955 Hilliard Blvd., featuring FM77, performing a live music tribute to the ’70s. This is a free event open to the public. This week features the Nelly Belly food truck. The Westlake Music Festival scheduled for Aug. 9 has been canceled.
Midview picnic canceled
This year’s Midview High School picnic for the classes of 1959, 1960, 1961 and 1962 has been canceled due to COVID-19. Also, the Midview High School class of 1960 reunion will not be held.
Genealogical Society
The Aug. 10 meeting of the Ohio Genealogical Society – Lorain County Chapter will be held online at 7 p.m. Sunny Jane Morton will present “Eight Must-Have U.S. Record Collections You Might Not know About” on Ancestry.com, FamilySearch, Findmypast and MyHeritage. Those interested in joining the program should email lcc-ogsmeetings@loraincoogs.org to be added to the invitation list. The group uses the BlueJeans video conferencing platform that generally does not require downloading anything.
Avon Lake Senior Center
Following the “Guidance for Resuming On-Site Senior Center Operations” from the National Council on Aging, the following programs are offered to people under 65 years of age with no chronic conditions. Please visit AvonLakeRec.com for up-to-date information. Strength and Balance is a perfect 50-plus class that incorporates stretching, balance, agility, strength and cardio, along with music; Indoor Walking Group meets every weekday morning at the Old Firehouse from 8-9 a.m.; Bootcamp and Balance focuses on the four components of fitness – cardio, strength, flexibility and balance. Exercise equipment is available to one person at a time. Call 440-930-4135 to schedule.
New school levy on hold in North Olmsted
A vote on a new school operating levy will wait until at least next year.
North Olmsted school board members were to consider July 22 putting a levy on the Nov. 3 ballot. No members responded, however, when board President Terry Groden asked three times if anyone wanted to make a motion to place an operating levy on the ballot.
Officials said afterward the district is likely to revisit the issue in 2021.
“There is a need for it,” Groden said. “It’s something that will come up again.”
Two women facing assault charges
Two women are facing felonious assault charges after police said they attacked and injured another woman after a disagreement at a party on a boat in the Cleveland Yachting Club Basin early July 19.
A hearing on the felonious assault charges has been set for Aug. 6 in Rocky River Municipal Court and a temporary protection order was issued prohibiting Christina Shockey, 30, of Cleveland, and Jessica Chaney, 28, of Olmsted Township, from going near the assault victim, a 28-year-old Fairview Park woman. The Fairview Park woman was treated for a concussion and broken facial bones after the two assaulted her at 1:30 a.m., said Lt. George Lichman of the Rocky River Police Department.
The injured woman said she was at a party with the two women on a boat called Problem Child and that she decided to leave because she and the two women were not getting along, Lichman said. She was walking away and calling a friend for a ride, when Shockey and Chaney attacked her, slamming her head into the ground, Lichman said.
Officers are still investigating what prompted the attack, Lichman said. No attorneys were listed for Shockey and Chaney in court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.