Final arrangements seminar in Avon
A seminar on “Your Final Arrangements,” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Knights of Columbus Council Father Ragan Hall, 1783 Moore Road, Avon. Callahan Miller, Family Service representative, and Bob DeJohn of the Catholic Cemeteries Association will discuss burial traditions including cremation. Both speakers have extensive and valuable experience handling critical issues that arise at this critical time. Attendees will receive a personal reference guide. RSVP by Oct. 11 to help the Knights prepare for social distancing. Facial coverings are required. The seminar is free and all are welcome. Snacks and beverages provided. RSVP to FatherRagan@gmail.com or call 440-930-0251.
Avon Lake garden club to meet Thursday
The Avon-on-the-Lake Garden Club will hold its general meeting for members only Thursday via Zoom. The guest speakers will be John Schwartz from the Lorain County Soil and Water Conservation District, who will discuss the value of rain gardens and the use of native plants, and botanist Ann Chanon. To become a member, visit avonlakegarden.club.
Avon Lake cemetery tours
Hear the stories of Avon Lake’s oldest residents. The Avon Lake Historical Society will hold private cemetery tours throughout October. The cost is $10 per guest. The tours are COVID-19 safe (6 feet apart and 6 feet under). To book a tour, call 440-549-4425, email heritageavonlake@gmail.com or visit tinyurl.com/y5rvt97s. Guests create their own groups with a limit of 10 per group. Meet guide Sherry Spenzer at Lake Shore Cemetery. The tour lasts approximately 40 minutes. In case of inclement weather, the tour can be rescheduled. This tour is not intended for children.
Trick-or-treat is a go in North Olmsted
Trick-or-treat will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 and will follow the state’s Responsible RestartOhio rules, which can be found at www.north-olmsted.com.
Among the general guidance provided by the state is a recommendation to hold a drive-through trick-or-treat event if possible; if going the more traditional route, to wear face coverings and stay 6 feet away from people not living in your household, and to stay home if you’re feeling sick. Participants are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer along and use it often.
Westlake Pumpkin Dayz
A smaller version of the annual Fall Festival called “Pumpkin Dayz” will be held Oct. 10. Kids can enjoy a pumpkin hunt, pony rides, Big Rig and various entertainment. This event is open to all Westlake Recreation Center members and Westlake residents only. Sign up for either the 12-1:30 p.m. or 2-3:30 p.m. session. All in attendance must be registered and no walk-ups will be accepted. Masks and social distancing required. Register at cityofwestlake.org/812/Recreation.
Flu shots
Flu shots by appointment only will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Westlake Recreation Center, Community Rooms, 28955 Hilliard Blvd. (while supplies last). High- and low-dose shots available. Bring your Medicare and/or insurance card and Giant Eagle Advantage Card. Wear a short-sleeve shirt or top. Call 440-899-3544 by Oct. 7 for an appointment. No walk-ins will be permitted.
Halloween is on for Bay, Lakewood and Rocky River
Last week, officials laid out their plans for how ghouls and goblins can celebrate Halloween this season. Bay Village, Rocky River and Lakewood have all announced that the spookiest time of the year is moving ahead for Oct. 31.
Trick or treating for all three cities will take place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and each will adhere to guidelines laid out by the Ohio Department of Health. Below are some of those guidelines:
For Parents/Guardians of Trick-or-Treaters
-If taking your children trick-or-treating, limit the number of houses you visit and ask your children to stay as far from treat-givers as possible. For small children, consider holding the bag for them.
-Wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes when you arrive home. (NOTE: Never wipe unpackaged food with wipes.)
-Allow children to eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid homemade treats made by strangers.
-If your child is at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, contact your doctor before allowing participation in Halloween activities.
For Community Members
-For trick-or-treating, reach out to neighbors to discuss ways to ensure 6-foot social distancing, how candy can most safely be distributed, and the need for face coverings.
-Refrain from having children select their own treats from a bowl/common container or set up a hand-sanitizing station. Consider placing treats on porch steps or a table in the driveway with a sign asking children to take only one. Or use other creative ways to distribute treats, such as using a candy “slide” made of PVC pipe, or hanging treats from a wall or fence.
For more information, visit : coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/celebrating-halloween.pdf
Avon Middle School named Blue Ribbon school
Avon Middle School has been named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. This is the first time any school within the Avon Local Schools has received the National Blue Ribbon award recognition.
The Ohio Department of Education nominates schools each year per the eligibility criteria set by the U. S. Department of Education. Ohio looks at consistent high performance in proficiency on Ohio’s English Language Arts and mathematics assessments, high performance on the Progress Component and the Gap Closing Components, as well as high graduation rates (where applicable) all from Ohio’s School Report Cards. In selecting schools to nominate, the Department also acknowledges geographic representation to nominate high-performing schools from across the state. Up to 14 public schools can be nominated from Ohio for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award.
“Receiving the National Blue Ribbon Award is a wonderful honor, not only for Avon Middle School, but for the entire school district and the City of Avon,” said Dr. Craig Koehler, Avon Middle School principal. “With the school, families, and community working together, we have been able to accomplish great things for our children. It’s been all about teamwork, and we are certainly appreciative of our amazing staff and students, as well as the support we have received from the community over the years.”
Koehler has been principal at Avon Middle School since 1998.
“To be designated as a Blue Ribbon School is truly an honor,” said Mike Laub, Avon Local Schools superintendent. “Our staff, students and community should be proud of this accomplishment. This award is a reflection of the entire team and their desire to provide the best possible education for our students."
The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.