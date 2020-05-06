AVON
Appliance theft
Lowe’s staff reported on April 24 that sometime in the previous two weeks, someone took a mini-refrigerator, floor scrubber and hot water unit from the business.
Nail gun stolen
A 42-year-old Lakewood man was arrested April 23 for taking a nail gun from Menards that afternoon.
AVON LAKE
Identity fraud
An Avon Lake man said a woman apparently posing as a bank worker called him April 21 about his bank account and got information about it. The man said after he spoke with the woman, he discovered that $1,400 was missing from the account. The bank reimbursed him after investigating, police said.
Arrest after accident
A 52-year-old Avon Lake man was arrested April 21 for drunk driving, reckless driving, failure to control, peeling tires and having expired plates after police investigated an 8:25 p.m. motorcycle accident on Rosewood Drive. The man was taken to University Hospitals St. John Medical Center in Westlake for treatment and arrested after police investigated.
Not so friendly
A 47-year-old Avon Lake woman was arrested April 25 for assault after police responded to a report of a woman being assaulted at a Beck Road home that afternoon by a friend. The 45-year-old victim was treated for a facial injury.
BAY VILLAGE
Illegal procedure ends game
Five juveniles who jumped the fence April 21 to play an impromptu game of football at the closed end of the Bay High School field were reminded by police the field is closed. Officers sent them home.
Tip leads to arrest
A 48-year-old Vermilion woman was arrested April 22 for drunk driving after Westlake police called their Bay counterparts about a possible drunk driver coming into Bay Village on Bradley Road. Bay officers said they stopped the car after the driver committed traffic violations. She failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.
Erratic driving leads to arrest
A 35-year-old Rocky River man was arrested April 24 for drunk driving after police stopped the car he was driving on Sandalwood Drive for being driven erratically. The driver was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Double trouble
A 30-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested April 25 for improper handling of a handgun after a loaded gun was found in her car. Police had stopped her for a traffic violation. Police searched the car because of suspected marjijuana and they found a small amount of marijuana and the gun.
CLEVELAND METROPARKS
Editor’s note: Blotter items from the Cleveland Metroparks are six to eight weeks old because Metroparks officials require West Life reporters to file monthly Freedom of Information Act requests to access the department’s public records of police activity. The information sent by the Metroparks lacks much information, including the time when incidents occurred.
EDGEWATER
Drinking in car
A man was cited March 1 for driving under the influence and drinking liquor in a car. No further information was available.
Gun, traffic offenses
A man was arrested March 7 for having a weapon in his car after police stopped and cited him for having expired license plates. No further information was available.
ROCKY RIVER RESERVATION
Not a dump
Workers found five bags of trash dumped in the picnic area near the lagoon March 7.
Dog attack
Police said on March 9 they received a delayed report of a pit bull mix attacking a man and his dog in the picnic area of the lagoon. No further information was available.
Truck hit
A truck in the Rocky River Nature Center lot was found March 9 to have been hit by an unknown vehicle. No further information was available.
Guard followed
A security guard said an unknown man followed him at the Big Met Golf Course March 12. No further information was available.
Woman treated after fall
A woman was taken March 13 to Fairview Hospital in Cleveland for treatment after she fell while walking in the park.
Car hits trees
A man was taken to Fairview Hospital in Cleveland March 15 for treatment after the car he was driving hit two trees, police said.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Trash troubles
A resident of the 200 West Apartments found trash thrown on his car in his parking spot the morning of April 15. The resident told the complex manager he had a dispute with a man who parked his car in the resident’s designated spot on April 14. The man became angry when confronted by the manager, but he moved it. The man is not cooperating with investigating officers, police said.
Not her accounts
A Fairview Park woman said she found utility payments on her bank account in April that did not belong to her. Police said they are waiting for information from First Energy to see if it was a clerical error or someone making fraudulent charges.
Money missing
Workers April 20 found $1,200 missing from an exam room drawer in the Westgate Medical Arts Building. The office had been closed since March 17 and no one was supposed to be in it.
Bad behavior
A 15-year-old Fairview Park boy was arrested twice April 25. Police initially encountered the boy at 5:22 p.m., when his mother called from her home, saying he was acting angry and defiant. After speaking to the teen and calming him down, officers left. However, the mother called police back in an hour, saying the boy was breaking things and acting angry. He was arrested and after the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Facility did not take him that night, he was turned over to his father in Cleveland. But, at 11:17 p.m. he was seen walking on Lorain Road near the police station. When officers approached him, they said, he was screaming profanities and became belligerent, fighting with officers as they handcuffed him. He kicked one officer and spit twice in his face, police said. The youth showed no signs of having coronavirus and the officer was tested for it. County juvenile officials sent the boy to the Carrington Youth Academy in Cleveland.
LAKEWOOD
Out of control
A 26-year-old Lakewood woman was arrested for assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication April 19 after police investigated a possible assault in the 11700 block of Clifton Boulevard. Another woman was treated at the scene, police said.
Argument leads to arrest
A 32-year-old Lakewood woman was arrested April 20 for assault after police investigated an argument in the 1500 block of Newman Avenue.
NORTH OLMSTED
Wakeup call
A 22-year-old Fairview Park man was cited April 21 for possession of marijuana after police found him asleep in his parked car behind businesses in the 27000 block of Lorain Road. Police said they could smell raw marijuana in the car and had to knock on the car window to rouse the man. The man said he fell asleep waiting for a friend. When asked about the smell, the man gave police one small bag of edible marijuana from his pocket, with a search netting seven more and a scale in the car, officers said.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Traffic, gun offenses
A 42-year-old Cleveland man was arrested April 26 for driving under the influence and having an unlicensed handgun in a car after police stopped the car he was driving east on Interstate 480 at 2:30 a.m. for speeding. He was arrested after failing sobriety tests.
Arrested after hitting parked car
A 57-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested for drunk driving and hitting a parked car on Timothy Drive April 27.
ROCKY RIVER
Not his bike
While investigating an April 24 report of a bicycle being taken from a garage on Southbend Drive, officers saw a man riding by on a bike matching the description of the missing one. When stopped, the man said he took the bike because he needed to go out and had no transportation. He was cited for receiving stolen property.
Catalytic converters taken
Two catalytic converters were reported stolen from cars on consecutive nights, with the first theft discovered the morning of April 25 from a car parked in the Saxon House parking lot on Linden Drive and the second April 26 from a car parked at an Elmwood Drive home.
Making contact problem
Police said they expect to file charges against a 23-year-old Lakewood man after officers investigated reports of a car hitting two light poles and another car on Pease Drive at 3:30 a.m. April 27. The man did not appear impaired, but didn’t have an explanation, police said.
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
Personal product theft
A 32-year-old Lorain woman was arrested April 24 for theft after Discount Drug Mart workers said she took $52 in personal care products.
WESTLAKE
Not from a utility
A Dover Center Road resident said three men tried to distract her April 24. A short man in his 40s wearing a denim jacket knocked on her door, saying he was from a utility company and needed to check an important meter or pump in her basement or the home could catch fire. She let him in, but while in the basement, she heard noises from upstairs and found two tall men looking around the home. All three men left when she confronted them. Nothing appeared to be missing, she said.
Hygiene heist
Workers at the CVS at Detroit and Bradley roads said two “grungy looking men” took about $1,000 in goods, including shavers and teeth whitening strips, after one came into the store, grabbed the items, and drove off with the other man. Investigating officers found no suspects nearby.
Car crash
A 64-year-old North Olmsted man apparently lost control of his car April 27 and hit the bollards around the pedestrian area of Clague Park, causing major damage to the car, police said. He was not injured, but the car airbags deployed. He was not cited.
Not a real gun
A 56-year-old Westlake woman was taken to University Hospitals St. John Medical Center in Westlake for evaluation after Westlake and North Olmsted police checked a May 1 report of an upset woman with a handgun in the hospital parking lot. The area was put in lockdown, and she was found hiding under a car. She told police she ditched the gun, and officers found it in the parking lot. It turned out to be a realistic-looking BB gun.
