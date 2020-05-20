AVON
Not a clean sweep
Two people on May 1 grabbed four vacuums from Target and fled through the exit doors, workers reported to police.
Driver, passenger cited
A 21-year-old Westlake woman was cited May 6 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police stopped the car she was in on Interstate 90. Police also cited the 21-year-old Westlake man driving the car for a traffic offense.
AVON LAKE
Window hit, power turned off
A group of juveniles was reported at St. Joseph Parish School on Lake Road in the late afternoon May 4. Workers found they turned off the power to a mobile classroom and threw a rock at a window before fleeing.
Big worries with minibike theft
A Village on the Green man said a minibike was stolen from his unlocked garage between 12:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. May 7.
Hacked off
A Belmar Boulevard man said May 7 someone stole a chainsaw while he was away from home between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Construction site equipment missing
A concrete pourer was taken from a construction site between 4:30 p.m. May 10 and noon May 11.
BAY VILLAGE
Crashed into tree
An 18-year-old Westlake woman was arrested May 5 for drunk driving after police investigated an 8:08 p.m. report of a car crashing into a tree near Lake and Bassett roads. A 16-year-old female passenger from Avon was also arrested for being intoxicated, police said. The teenagers were treated at the scene.
Can’t run away
On May 9, two teenagers were turned over to their parents for being out past curfew after police saw them in the area of Cahoon and Lake roads at 3:22 a.m. The boy was picked up right away, but police said the girl ran and was caught a short distance away by officers.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Passed out behind the wheel
A 36-year-old Fairview Park man was arrested May 4 for driving under the influence of drugs after police investigated a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of a car parked at the Circle K on Lorain Road. He was roused by officers and arrested after failing field sobriety tests.
Phone theft
Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 37-year-old Lyndhurst man who they said took iPhones May 6 from the Boost Mobile store on Lorain Road. The man came into the store earlier, looked around, then left for about 25 minutes before returning, police said. When the clerk became busy, the man grabbed the phones and fled to a car waiting outside, the clerk said. Police reviewing video of the theft recognized the man as a suspect in a similar theft in Middleburg Heights and said they would issue the arrest warrant.
Vandalism in parking lot
A worker at O’Neill Health Care Center found the hood of her car scratched and one tire flat at the end of work May 6 after leaving her car parked in the lot during the day, police said.
Items stolen from storage unit
A resident at the Fairview Village Apartments said May 9 that $3,000 worth of flatware, crystal and china were taken from her storage unit sometime between January and May. The lock on the unit was missing.
LAKEWOOD
Burglary on Robin
A Robin Street resident said someone got into his home between May 3 and 4 and took different items. He was compiling a list of missing items for police.
Open-container issues
A 49-year-old Lakewood man was arrested at May 9 for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and having an open container while in the 14600 block of Detroit Avenue.
Under the influence
A 44-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested May 13 for driving under the influence after police stopped her car for erratic driving on Edgewater Drive.
NORTH OLMSTED
Leaving the scene
A 43-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested May 5 for drunk driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license and following too closely after police stopped the car he was driving on Brookpark Road. A patrol officer saw the man’s car go past dragging a bumper on the pavement and the car showing damage from an accident. As the officer went to stop the car, another driver pulled up and told the officer he saw the damaged car leave an accident on Lorain Road a few minutes before. Dispatchers said they received other calls about the Lorain Road accident. After speaking with the driver of the car, a police officer said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol while noting a bottle of alcohol on the passenger side of the car. After the driver refused to do field sobriety tests, he was arrested, police said.
Passed out
A 62-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested May 7 for not having control of his car and having an open container after police said he was found passed out behind the wheel near a Brookpark Road parking lot.
In the bag
A 36-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested May 8 for theft after Walmart security said she took a bag and filled it with 21 pieces of children’s clothing and left the store. She was stopped outside by security.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Speeding leads to arrest
A 29-year-old Parma man was arrested May 6 for drunk driving after police stopped him for speeding on Interstate 480.
Can’t leave accident
A 22-year-old Elyria man was arrested May 5 for leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police investigated a report of a mailbox being hit on Case Road.
Fled the scene
A woman was seen throwing litter around the parking lot of the Cathedral of Life Church on Jaycox Road and then driving off. Police said they chased the car for 2 miles before stopping the pursuit for safety reasons. The woman was arrested a short time later near her home when police checked the area.
ROCKY RIVER
Popup problem
A Rocky River man said May 5 he was the victim of an apparent computer scam when a popup device appeared on his computer screen earlier that day saying he needed to pay for repairs to his computer. After initially paying $759, the man became suspicious, stopped payment and called police.
Credit cards stolen
Credit cards were stolen from four unlocked cars overnight May 9 on Carmen and Westway drives, Lakeview Avenue and Westmoor Road. The cards were used at several area locations before the owner found out and canceled the cards, police said.
Doesn’t live there anymore
A 23-year-old Cleveland man was arrested the morning of May 10 for disorderly conduct while intoxicated after police said he went to his former Arundel Drive home and was let in by the current resident, who remembered the man had lived there before. But the new occupant asked the Cleveland man to leave after a few minutes, then called police when the former resident returned and tried to open locked doors.
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
Window broken
A person mowing the lawn at 1:10 p.m. found a window of a vacant building broken in the 5400 block of Detroit Road.
Door hits car
A Sam’s Club worker found his car door damaged by another car’s door May 9 while he was working. Security video showed a woman left at 12:30 p.m. after the doors hit.
WESTLAKE
She knew she was under arrest
A 38-year-old Grafton woman was arrested May 12 for drunk driving and having an open container after her car was seen going all over the road in the early morning hours before police stopped it near Center Ridge Road and King James Parkway. The woman had an open container of alcohol in the center console, police said. When the woman was doing field sobriety tests, one officer said she seemed to know she was doing poorly and said “Jail. You’re under arrest.” Police agreed and arrested her, noting she was belligerent while on the way to the jail.
Gunshot heard
Police found a shell casing at the Red Roof Inn when investigating an 8 a.m. May 13 report by a worker that he heard a gunshot. Police collected evidence from a hotel room. A check of area hospitals did not reveal any gun injuries in emergency departments.
Suspect arrested in room
Police checking a suspicious car in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn May 15 said they arrested the 25-year-old Cleveland man who owns the car when he went into a room. The man was wanted by Cleveland police for domestic violence and was turned over to that department.
Wanted woman treated at hospital
A 25-year-old Middleburg Heights woman wanted by the Summit County Sheriff’s Department was taken to University Hospitals St. John Medical Center in Westlake for treatment after police checked a May 15 report of a woman using narcotics at the Red Roof Inn.
