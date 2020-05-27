AVON
Crash with an open container
A 30-year-old Mentor woman was arrested May 14 for drunk driving and having an open container of alcohol after police investigated a report of a car crash in the 1300 block of Nagel Road. No injuries were reported.
Not in control
A 36-year-old Toledo man was arrested May 15 for possession of a controlled substance and not having control of his station wagon when he was found passed out at 10:35 p.m. in the car while it was parked on Nagel Road.
Taking tools
A 23-year-old Lorain man was arrested May 16 for theft after Walmart security said he took $300 worth of yard tools.
AVON LAKE
Postal problem
An Avon Lake woman said May 11 she received an anonymous threatening letter in the mail.
Toolbox found
A toolbox with an assortment of tools was found near the intersection of Tradewinds Drive and Bounty Way at 11:30 a.m. May 11.
BAY VILLAGE
A different ‘home’ run
A 32-year-old Bay Village woman was arrested May 13 after police checked a call in the 400 block of Forestview Road of a woman swinging a baseball bat and damaging the side view mirror and doors of two cars parked in the driveway while threatening her husband.
Unlocked cars are theft magnets
A bicycle and small amounts of cash were reported stolen from seven unlocked cars entered overnight between May 14 and 15 while parked in their driveways.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Wrong number
A resident discovered May 11 that someone opened a Verizon phone account in the previous few weeks using his personal information. The victim found out when he received a $350 bill.
Baseball cards stolen
A Westwood Avenue man discovered on May 12 that someone took $8,000 in baseball cards from his home during the previous few months when other people had access to his home.
Man shows ID, then flees with stuff
Police plan to issue a warrant for a man who took cigarettes and energy drinks from the Circle K on Lorain Road at 1:17 p.m. May 14. a clerk said he saw the man stuff the drinks into his jacket, then come to the counter to get cigarettes. When the clerk asked if the man was going to pay for the drinks too, the man grabbed the cigarettes and ran out the door. But, the clerk gave the police information he got when he checked the man’s ID. If that wasn’t enough to get an identity, security video revealed the license plate on the man’s car.
LAKEWOOD
Open-container issues
A 49-year-old Lakewood man was arrested May 9 for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and having an open container while in the 14600 block of Detroit Avenue.
Erratic driving causes arrest
A 44-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested May 13 for driving under the influence after being pulled on Edgewater Driver over for erratic driving.
Under the influence arrest
A 39-year-old Lakewood man was arrested in the early hours of May 16 for driving under the influence after police stopped the car he was driving in the 11700 block of Clifton Boulevard.
NORTH OLMSTED
Unwelcome view
A 52-year-old Olmsted Falls man was arrested for public indecency and voyeurism at 1:15 a.m. on May 16 when police checked a report of a man exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl sitting in a van in a Country Club Boulevard parking lot waiting for her mother to come back from a hotel lobby. The man had knocked on the van window, asked if she was OK and walked a short distance away, then exposed himself, the girl said. Her mother called police after her daughter called her on the phone after locking the van doors. Officers arrested the man after finding him walking by the Extended Stay America.
Into the guardrail
A 26-year-old Cleveland man was arrested May 16 for drunk driving and failure to control after police said his car hit a guardrail on Clague Road near Virginia Avenue just before dawn. Investigating officers said the man smelled of alcohol and told them he was looking at his car GPS when he lost control and hit the guardrail. He was checked at the scene by paramedics before being arrested.
Theft arrest
A 19-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested May 16 for theft after store security said she took $135 in household goods and food shortly before 7 p.m. A 13-year-old female companion could face a juvenile charge as well, police said.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
No sign of them
Several signs for the business were taken off the exterior of Denny’s Mower Repair on Sugar Ridge Road during the previous few days.
Car stolen
A car was found May 16 to have been stolen from a mobile home lot in the 5500 block of Lear Nagle Road during the previous two months.
Counterfeit cash
Workers at the Speedway on Center Ridge Road reported finding a counterfeit $20 bill while checking the business’ cash.
Building materials stolen
An assortment of building materials was taken from a Gladstone Mill Drive construction site. The theft was reported on May 11 and owners thought the materials had been taken sometime the previous three days.
ROCKY RIVER
No direction
On May 11, a GPS was reported to have been taken overnight from an unlocked truck parked at a Westmoor Road home.
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
Phony checks cashed
A Sheffield Village man said May 13 two counterfeit checks using his business information were cashed for $2,350 during the previous few weeks.
Meat-lovers ripped off
Workers at Gordon Food Service on Abbe Road reported on May 12 that a man took $120 in meat, including a large roast.
Electronics stolen
A flat screen TV, computer hardware, DVS player and radio were stolen from Sam’s Club between 3:30 p.m. and 5:22 p.m. May 14.
WESTLAKE
Three-fer
All three people in a car together were arrested May 15 for different reasons.The registered owner of the car, a 19-year-old Cleveland woman, was wanted in Cleveland for check fraud. Her 23-year-old male passenger, also from Cleveland, was arrested for probation violation on a weapons charge after police said they saw a loaded handgun in the car. The third person, a 43-year-old Cleveland woman, was arrested on gun possession and forgery charges because of the gun and because police saw payroll checks in the car, officers said.
Ouch! Not a deputy
A Westlake man is out $1,500 after he got a May 16 phone message from a man claiming to be Capt. Richard Peters from the county sheriff’s department. The man called a number left for him to call back, with the phony officer telling him there was a warrant for his arrest because he missed jury duty. He was told to buy gift cards and give the pin numbers to the captain, which he did, to the tune of $1,500. He became suspicious when he was transferred to someone else who also demanded payment, so he called Westlake officers. Police remind people a government agency will never seek payment in gift cards and that they should get a phone number independently to verify any story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.