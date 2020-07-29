AVON
Baby, you can’t drive my car
Police cited a 28-year-old North Olmsted man for driving with a suspended license and having license plates registered to another car after stopping him on Interstate 90 on July 13.
Help
Paramedics took a 27-year-old woman to Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital after police checked a report of a woman screaming outside the Woodspring Suites on Moore Road.
AVON LAKE
No reply
A Sorrento Lane man told police July 14 he paid a contractor $3,900 in late March and that the contractor had not performed the work or returned his calls.
Money (that’s what I want)
An Avon Lake woman reported July 13 someone had made several unauthorized withdrawals of an undisclosed amount of money from her bank account in the previous few weeks.
Don’t bother me
An Avon Lake man said someone tried to collect unemployment compensation in July using his Social Security number.
BAY VILLAGE
Not a second time
The theft of two unlocked cars on July 13 that were found abandoned later in different parts of Cleveland are probably linked, Bay police said.
An unlocked car with its keys inside was taken from a Glen Park Road residence and found later on West 56th Street in Cleveland. A Huntmere Drive resident discovered his car had been stolen from his home. It was found later in the 4000 block of West 157th Street.
You can’t do that
Police arrested a 29-year-old Westlake man for drunk driving after he failed field sobriety tests on Wolf Road on July 13.
Here, there and everywhere
A 51-year-old Fairview Park man was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. Police investigated a call about a car being out of gas at Wolf and Clague roads, and found the man confused about where he was.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Honey don’t
The night before
A car was keyed and scratched overnight July 15 in the parking area at 20620 Lorain Road
Honey don’t
A Fairview Park woman paid $1,500 to a person on a phony online Apple support site July 20. She told police July 20 she sent the money to an app, and then was asked to get $1,500 in gift cards at Target, prompting her to realize it was a scam.
Twist and shout
Police arrested a 41-year-old Fairview Park woman after it was reported that she punched the owner of Bonnie’s Bar and Grill for refusing to serve her and telling her to leave. Police found her outside yelling profanities at the business. The owner declined to press assault charges.
Two of us
After hitting the same car twice, a 24-year-old woman was arrested July 19 for drunk driving. After hitting the car at a Taco Bell in Cleveland, she hit the same car in a parking area at 20123 Lorain Road when the driver followed her. She failed field sobriety tests. Cleveland police were also involved in the first incident.
Bad to me
Police arrested a 22-year-old Fairview woman and 21-year-old Brooklyn man July 20 for having loaded handguns under their seats after police investigated a report of a car going the wrong way on the one-way portion of the bridge going over Interstate 480 on West 227th Street. Neither person had a proper permit for the guns, but police said they had an infant in the car, who was unharmed and turned over to a grandmother.
LAKEWOOD
Please Mr. Postman
A Detroit Extension man said a package was stolen from his building’s mailroom July 2.
(Not) good night
Two cars were stolen overnight on July 8. A Lauderdale Avenue man and a Brockley Avenue man each reported a car theft.
NORTH OLMSTED
I forgot to remember to forget
A 35-year-old Cleveland man was arrested July 15 for theft after Walmart security said he took two camping trail tents. The man told police he was distracted by being on the phone and left without paying for the tents, which were in a shopping cart.
I’m only sleeping
A 33-year-old Cleveland man was arrested July 15 for having drug paraphernalia when police investigated a report of a man passed out or sleeping in a car parked in the Walmart lot.
Long and winding road
Police arrested a 35-year-old North Olmsted woman after she failed field sobriety tests. Police investigated a report of her car hitting another while in line at the Lorain Road Taco Bell. In trying to leave, the woman hit a curb.
With a little help from my friends
Police cited a pair of North Olmsted residents on July 20 at the Economy Inn off Lorain Road. The 30-year-old woman was arrested for having drug paraphernalia, while the 41-year-old male driver was cited for having plates registered to another car and not having a valid driver’s license.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Don’t pass me by
A 38-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested July 12 for drunk driving. Police stopped her after she was not staying in her lane driving on Lorain Road. She failed sobriety tests.
Your mother should know
A 19-year-old North Ridgeville man was arrested July 13 for drunk driving, driving without a license and failure to control after police investigated a car going into a ditch on Jaycox Road.
Please Mr. Postman II
Packages delivered to a building in the 36000 block of Center Ridge Road were reported stolen July 18.
ROCKY RIVER
I don’t want to spoil the party
Four 18-year-old Rocky River men were arrested for underage drinking after police investigated a 12:35 a.m. July 15 report of a noisy party on Beachcliff Boulevard. Officers said the homeowner’s son had invited friends over to a party at the normally vacant home, with about 12 people present. Several tried to run off, with police arresting the quartet for drinking and citing the others for trespassing. Coolers with beer and backpacks with suspected marijuana were found, police said.
I should have known better
A 46-year-old Cleveland man was arrested July 19 for drunk driving, failure to control, hit skip and leaving the scene of an accident. Police investigated reports of a truck hitting a sign on Detroit Road at 12:20 a.m., then leaving the scene. Police said they found a truck matching the description driving in a circle in the parking area at Rocky River Park, then starting to drive onto a path before being stopped.
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
I saw her standing there
A 55-year-old North Ridgeville woman was arrested July 17 for theft after Sam’s Club security said she took a backpack and several smaller items she put in the backpack.
You can’t do that
Police, investigating July 16 reports of a man drinking whiskey in front of the Domino’s Pizza on Abbe Road, found the man, but said he didn’t appear intoxicated. After he claimed he wasn’t drinking, they sent him on his way.
WESTLAKE
In spite of all the danger
Three people in a car stopped for equipment violations on July 16 were expected to be charged with drug violations. Police said suspected heroin and methamphetamine, along with needles, were in the car. Charges against a 34-year-old Brook Park man, a 36-year-old Parma man and a 24-year-old Berea woman are pending test results.
You never give me your money
A patron at the LA Fitness in Crocker Park found his locker forced open and his wallet missing July 17. The customer found later that someone had used credit cards in the wallet to try to buy things at Macy’s and Best Buy.
Run for your life
A woman in the lobby of the Doubletree Hotel on Clemens Road told staff July 22 her boyfriend had hit her then fled. Police could not find the man, and officers said the woman was deciding whether to file charges.
What you’re doing
Westlake police are investigating several stolen car incidents on July 20-22 they suspect are related. On July 20, A Savannah Parkway man found his unlocked car was stolen from his driveway. The truck was found abandoned on Chippenham Court in Rocky River, when officers in that city investigated a report of a car stolen from that area. Officers investigating a report of a suspicious car parked in a Savannah Parkway driveway found it was reported stolen from Louis Avenue in Cleveland earlier. On July 22, a Glenmore Drive man reported his Jeep stolen from his driveway. An officer responding to the call saw the Jeep pulling onto a nearby street, but the suspect parked the car and fled, said Capt. Jerry Vogel. Police could not find the suspect.
March of the meanies
Cell phones and an undetermined amount of cash were reported stolen after car owners on Wakefield Lane and Northglen, Glenmore and West Brockway drives found the unlocked cars had been entered overnight while parked in driveways.
Nowhere man
A 38-year-old man claiming to be homeless was arrested July 22 for burglary, breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and hit skip after police investigated a report of a car hitting a police car at Detroit and Clague roads, with the driver then walking away. Shortly afterward, a Concord Drive man said a man entered his garage and changed clothes before fleeing. Police investigating said they found a man matching the description hiding in nearby bushes. Investigators said the man likely was connected to the Detroit Road crash and that the car had been reported stolen in Lakewood shortly before the crash. Westlake police said he did not appear to be involved in other recent car thefts.
