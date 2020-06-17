Police continue to look for two people suspected of breaking into two work vans in the parking lot of the Columbia Road Cleveland Clinic medical building over Memorial Day weekend, said Westlake police Capt. Jerry Vogel.
Security video shows two people in a black Ford Taurus coming into the parking area the morning of May 24, Vogel said. One suspect is a white man wearing a dark red shirt and baggy black shorts. The other is a heavyset white woman wearing blue jeans with a tan or olive-colored shirt, police said.
The video shows the suspects break out the vans’ windows and take thousands of dollars’ worth of tools before taking off. The vans also sustained major damage as a result of the break-ins, Vogel said. The thefts were discovered the morning of May 26, when workers returned after the holiday weekend, police said.
After police circulated surveillance photos of the suspects, they received tips identifying the woman as a 29-year-old from Madison, Ohio, and the other suspect as a 41-year-old Cleveland man, Vogel said.
They are suspected of committing similar break-ins in lots and parking areas in other Northeast Ohio communities in the past few weeks, Vogel said.
