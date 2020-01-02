Sandusky, OH (44870)

Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening changing to mixed rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.