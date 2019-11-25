Westshore holiday celebrations

AVON
What: 40th annual Christmas Candlelite Walk
When: 10 a.m. -9 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and from noon-5 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: French Creek District, located along SR 254, SR 611, Stoney Ridge (south of I-90) and SR 83
More info: French Creek merchants and restaurants will offer “Candy Cane” specials, valuable prize drawings and tasty treats for holiday shoppers
What: Eighth annual ‘Winter Wine Walk’
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6
Cost: $10 per person. Tickets are available at participating merchants
What: Santa Stroll and tree lighting
When: 5-5:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: At the gazebo
More info: Santa visits at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Avon Isle. Enjoy this old-fashioned country Christmas in the historic buildings housing antique, craft and gift boutiques and galleries located in the district. For more information, visit frenchcreekfoundation.com
AVON LAKE
What: North Coast Christmas
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Veterans’ Memorial Park
More info: Santa arrives via a firetruck at 6 p.m. to say hello. Mayor Greg Zilka will light up the park. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served. For a small donation, Santa will be available for visits and photos as part of Heritage Avon Lake’s fundraiser. This program is presented by the city of Avon Lake Parks & Recreation Department and Heritage Avon Lake
BAY VILLAGE
What: Light Up Bay Village
Sponsors: The Bay Village Historical Society and the Bay Village Kiwanis
When: Noon-3 pm. Sunday, Dec. 1
More info: Event will include the reading of holiday stories, caroling and crafts for children in the Bay Village Community House, the Kiwanis Christmas tree sale and a visit by Santa Claus (leaving Bay Lodge on a fire truck at noon and arriving at the Community House about 1:30 p.m.). The Bay High Choraleers will sing holiday tunes, The Fairytale Foundation will provide photo opportunities, and there will be a reading of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas.
What: Tree Lighting
When: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1
Where: Cahoon Memorial Park gazebo. Admission is free
More info: Residents can help to “Light Up Bay Village” by placing luminaries in their yards that evening. Tables in the community room are available for sale of Christmas ornaments and merchandise. Any civic or school groups interested should contact Cynthia Eakin at info@bayhistorical.com or 216-213-0312, Rhonda Schneider at baykiwanis@gmail.com or 216-225-6538
FAIRVIEW PARK
What: 7th Annual Winterfest and tree lighting
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Bain Park Cabin and gazebo
More info: The lighting will take place at the gazebo. There will be entertainment, food and visitors from the North Pole. The Bain Park Cabin parking lot, 21077 North Park Drive, will be closed, but parking is available on the side streets and at Fairview High School, with shuttle service running from 5-8:30 p.m.
LAKEWOOD
What: 13th Annual Light Up Lakewood
When: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Detroit Avenue in downtown Lakewood
Details: Multiple stages showcasing the talents of live bands and student performers, pictures with Santa, ice carvings, hot chocolate, food trucks, indoor and outdoor crafts, games and activities for the entire family and much more. Start with Lunch with Santa from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Dewey’s Pizza; the Royalty Scholarship Ceremony at 3 p.m. at Plantation Home; the kickoff and holiday market at Lakewood Masonic Temple at 4 p.m.; a festive holiday parade at 5 p.m., marching down Detroit Avenue; 6:30 p.m. tree lighting in front of Marc’s Plaza, and a fireworks show at 7 p.m.
Sponsors: First Federal Lakewood, presented by LakewoodAlive
More info: lightuplakewood.com
NORTH OLMSTED
What: North Olmsted Noel
When: 2-5 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: North Olmsted Community Cabin and Park, 28114 Lorain Road. Admission is free. The afternoon includes a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, food trucks, live entertainment and children’s games
Sponsor: The North Olmsted Arts Commission
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
What: 19th Annual Holiday on the Ridge
When: 9 a.m-6 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: 22 locations throughout North Ridgeville
Tree Lighting: The event culminates with the city’s tree lighting at 5 p.m. at the South Central Park gazebo
More info: 440-327-3737 or visit nrchamber.com
Sponsor: The North Ridgeville Visitors Bureau
ROCKY RIVER
What: The ‘All Aglow’ tree lighting ceremony
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Rocky River City Hall campus on Hilliard Boulevard and Wagar Road
More info: Lighting will be followed by a reception at the Rocky River Senior Center.
Cost: Free
Sponsor: Rocky River Early Childhood PTA
What: 11th annual Downtown River Holiday Walk
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, on Detroit Road and Old Detroit Road
More info: Holiday shopping, face painting, balloon artist, pet photos with “The Grinch,” strolling carolers, kids’ crafts, sing-a-longs
Cost: Free
SHEFFIELD LAKE/SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
What: 4th Annual Sheffield-Sheffield Lake Christmas Party
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Joyce Hanks Community Center, 4575 Lake Road
More Info: Santa will arrive at 5 p.m. The party will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m., following the tree lighting ceremony. Free coffee provided by Sheffield Village Starbucks.
WESTLAKE
What: Annual tree lighting
When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday. Dec. 1
Where: Westlake City Hall, 27700 Hilliard Blvd. The 2020 Mr. and Mrs. Westlake will be recognized by the Westlake Town Criers at the event
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.