Westshore holiday celebrations

AVON

What: 40th annual Christmas Candlelite Walk

When: 10 a.m. -9 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and from noon-5 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: French Creek District, located along SR 254, SR 611, Stoney Ridge (south of I-90) and SR 83

More info: French Creek merchants and restaurants will offer “Candy Cane” specials, valuable prize drawings and tasty treats for holiday shoppers

What: Eighth annual ‘Winter Wine Walk’

When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6

Cost: $10 per person. Tickets are available at participating merchants

What: Santa Stroll and tree lighting

When: 5-5:30 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: At the gazebo

More info: Santa visits at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Avon Isle. Enjoy this old-fashioned country Christmas in the historic buildings housing antique, craft and gift boutiques and galleries located in the district. For more information, visit frenchcreekfoundation.com

AVON LAKE

What: North Coast Christmas

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: Veterans’ Memorial Park

More info: Santa arrives via a firetruck at 6 p.m. to say hello. Mayor Greg Zilka will light up the park. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served. For a small donation, Santa will be available for visits and photos as part of Heritage Avon Lake’s fundraiser. This program is presented by the city of Avon Lake Parks & Recreation Department and Heritage Avon Lake

BAY VILLAGE

What: Light Up Bay Village

Sponsors: The Bay Village Historical Society and the Bay Village Kiwanis

When: Noon-3 pm. Sunday, Dec. 1

More info: Event will include the reading of holiday stories, caroling and crafts for children in the Bay Village Community House, the Kiwanis Christmas tree sale and a visit by Santa Claus (leaving Bay Lodge on a fire truck at noon and arriving at the Community House about 1:30 p.m.). The Bay High Choraleers will sing holiday tunes, The Fairytale Foundation will provide photo opportunities, and there will be a reading of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas.

What: Tree Lighting

When: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1

Where: Cahoon Memorial Park gazebo. Admission is free

More info: Residents can help to “Light Up Bay Village” by placing luminaries in their yards that evening. Tables in the community room are available for sale of Christmas ornaments and merchandise. Any civic or school groups interested should contact Cynthia Eakin at info@bayhistorical.com or 216-213-0312, Rhonda Schneider at baykiwanis@gmail.com or 216-225-6538

FAIRVIEW PARK

What: 7th Annual Winterfest and tree lighting

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Bain Park Cabin and gazebo

More info: The lighting will take place at the gazebo. There will be entertainment, food and visitors from the North Pole. The Bain Park Cabin parking lot, 21077 North Park Drive, will be closed, but parking is available on the side streets and at Fairview High School, with shuttle service running from 5-8:30 p.m.

LAKEWOOD

What: 13th Annual Light Up Lakewood

When: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Detroit Avenue in downtown Lakewood

Details: Multiple stages showcasing the talents of live bands and student performers, pictures with Santa, ice carvings, hot chocolate, food trucks, indoor and outdoor crafts, games and activities for the entire family and much more. Start with Lunch with Santa from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Dewey’s Pizza; the Royalty Scholarship Ceremony at 3 p.m. at Plantation Home; the kickoff and holiday market at Lakewood Masonic Temple at 4 p.m.; a festive holiday parade at 5 p.m., marching down Detroit Avenue; 6:30 p.m. tree lighting in front of Marc’s Plaza, and a fireworks show at 7 p.m.

Sponsors: First Federal Lakewood, presented by LakewoodAlive

More info: lightuplakewood.com

NORTH OLMSTED

What: North Olmsted Noel

When: 2-5 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: North Olmsted Community Cabin and Park, 28114 Lorain Road. Admission is free. The afternoon includes a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, food trucks, live entertainment and children’s games

Sponsor: The North Olmsted Arts Commission

NORTH RIDGEVILLE

What: 19th Annual Holiday on the Ridge

When: 9 a.m-6 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: 22 locations throughout North Ridgeville

Tree Lighting: The event culminates with the city’s tree lighting at 5 p.m. at the South Central Park gazebo

More info: 440-327-3737 or visit nrchamber.com

Sponsor: The North Ridgeville Visitors Bureau

ROCKY RIVER

What: The ‘All Aglow’ tree lighting ceremony

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Rocky River City Hall campus on Hilliard Boulevard and Wagar Road

More info: Lighting will be followed by a reception at the Rocky River Senior Center.

Cost: Free

Sponsor: Rocky River Early Childhood PTA

What: 11th annual Downtown River Holiday Walk

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, on Detroit Road and Old Detroit Road

More info: Holiday shopping, face painting, balloon artist, pet photos with “The Grinch,” strolling carolers, kids’ crafts, sing-a-longs

Cost: Free

SHEFFIELD LAKE/SHEFFIELD VILLAGE

What: 4th Annual Sheffield-Sheffield Lake Christmas Party

When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Joyce Hanks Community Center, 4575 Lake Road

More Info: Santa will arrive at 5 p.m. The party will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m., following the tree lighting ceremony. Free coffee provided by Sheffield Village Starbucks.

WESTLAKE

What: Annual tree lighting

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday. Dec. 1

Where: Westlake City Hall, 27700 Hilliard Blvd. The 2020 Mr. and Mrs. Westlake will be recognized by the Westlake Town Criers at the event

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.