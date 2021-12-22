Avon Branch Library
37485 Harvest Ave., Avon
440-934-4743, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Read to a therapy dog
Children ages 5 to 10 are invited to read to a therapy dog in the library. Times are 10-11 a.m. Jan. 15 and Feb. 12. Register your child, and the library will contact participants with a specific 15-minute reading time. Participants should bring their own book or come early to select one to read.
Engraved pavers
The Foundation of the Lorain Public LIbrary System is working with a Grafton-based engraving company to sell 4-inch-by-8-inch memorial pavers that will be placed in the new reading garden as part of the overall renovation and expansion of the Avon Branch. The pavers are $125 each and can accommodate three lines of text, 20 characters per line. Sales are at www.ezengraver.com/AvonLibraryPavers.
Avon Lake Public Library
32649 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake
440-933-8128, alpl.org
Adult guitar lessons
Learn basic steps with Brad Gendics from Ron Zehel Guitar Center, 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Lessons are also available on the library’s YouTube channel every second Monday.
Discover your past
Join us on Zoom 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 6 and 13, Feb. 3 and 17 and March 31, and from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 22. We will explore a variety of genealogical research topics led by professional genealogists.
Winter drop-in crafts
Drop in through today and help decorate the children’s department by crafting a paper ornament or a card. One per person, while supplies last.
Stitch Niche
At 7 p.m. Jan. 10, Feb. 14, March 14, and April 11, bring your knitting or crocheting project and enjoy the company of fellow needlework enthusiasts.
Bay Village Branch Library
502 Cahoon Road, 440-871-6392
Clean out the closet- children
Help us clean out the closet and get ready to move to the new library. Stop by to pick up a take-home craft kit while supplies last, 9-10 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Dec. 29.
Last Kids on Earth Survival - Grades 3-5
Calling all fans of the Last Kids on Earth series! Let’s use what we’ve learned from Jack and his friends to create our own Monster Apocalypse Survival Guides, 2-3 p.m. Jan. 29. Registration required.
Domonkas Branch Library
4152 Lake Road, Sheffield Lake
440-949-7410, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Writer’s Group
Join us for monthly meetings to sharpen your writing skills and share ideas with other novice writers. Bring drafts of your work and be prepared to critique as well as have others review your writing, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Dec. 29. Pre-registration required.
Hybrid pre-K storytime
Early literacy activities, songs and stories, 11-11:30 a.m. Feb. 28. Pre-registration required.
A Month of Service: Honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.
From Jan. 3-31, the library will honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. through community service. Collected items, such as blankets, hats and scarves, will be donated to a local charity. These can be handmade, new or gently used.
Book discussion group
Connect with other readers to discuss great books, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday. Call the branch for the book title. Registration required.
ABC’s of Art
Take a hands-on approach to exploring the world of art history through a child’s eyes, 6 p.m. Jan. 25, and Feb. 22. School-age children should come dressed to work with paint, clay, glue and other messy mediums. Pre-registration required.
Early New Year’s Eve
Families are welcome to celebrate the new year early with their kids. Bring in 2022 with music plus a countdown and ball drop at noon. Intended for ages 2 and up; 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. Pre-registration required.
Fairview Park Branch Library
21255 Lorain Road, 440-333-4700, cuyahogalibrary.org
Music and Movement Storytime (session 1)
Join us for music and movement themed stories, songs, and activities, 10:45-11:15 a.m. Jan. 3. Registration required. Spaces limited.
Baby & Me Storytime (Birth-18 months)
Join us for rhymes, songs, fingerplays and books, 6:45-7:10 p.m. Jan 3. Registration required. Spaces are limited.
North Olmsted Branch Library
27403 Lorain Road
440-777-6211, cuyahogalibrary.org
Programming
Visit the events calendar at cuyahogalibrary.org/Events for the most up-to-date event listings for in-person and virtual classes.
Kids Cafe’
Are you 18 or younger? Looking for a place to have a nutritious meal during the school year? Come to the library for “Grab and Go” style meals provided by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. While supplies last, 3-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Employment counseling
Schedule an individual counseling session 1-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the North Olmsted Branch with a career services counselor or coach. Sessions are available by appointment to discover your occupational interests, create an effective job search strategy and prepare for job interviews. To schedule a free appointment, call Cuyahoga Works Job & Career Services at 216-475-2225.
Design a tote
Design a one-of-a-kind tote bag, for yourself or a friend, 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 4. For students in grades 6-12. Registration required. In-person programs may need to be held virtually on Zoom if required by CDC and CCPL guidelines. We will notify you if anything changes.
Winter family storytime - five-week series (mornings)
All ages, with a caregiver, 10-10:30 a.m.. Wednesdays: Jan. 5, 12, 19, and 26, and Feb. 2. Join us for stories, songs, and fingerplays. Registration is for the entire five-week morning series. In-person programs may need to be held virtually on Zoom if required by CDC and CCPL guidelines. We will notify you if anything changes.
North Ridgeville Branch Library
35700 Bainbridge Road
440-327-8326, lorainpubliclibrary.org
Browser’s reading buddies
Children ages 5 to 10, sit and read to a therapy dog for a 15-minute session, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday; Jan. 8; and Feb. 5. Call the library to register.
Adapted storytime
Children with varying learning styles and abilities can enjoy a program with stories, songs, games and a social time, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Saturday. While content is geared for ages 3-7, all ages are welcome. Parents and siblings are welcome to attend. Pre-registration required.
Family engineering night
Families with school-age children will enjoy this fun, friendly engineering competition that challenges their STEM skills, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday and Jan. 13. Pre-registration required.
Book discussion group
Spend some time each month discussing a great book and making new friends. We will be discussing “Force of Nature” by Jane Harper, 6:30-7:30 p.m. today. Pre-registration required.
Holidays around the world
Celebrate winter holidays from around the world by enjoying related crafts and activities. Perfect for ages 2 and up, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Rocky River Public Library
1600 Hampton Road
440-333-7610, rrpl.org
Take it and make it craft kit
Stop by the library and pick up a craft kit that you can make at home. The library will provide the instructions and materials and you provide the creativity. Kits will be available at a table in the Reference Area while supplies last. Birdseed ornament kit available all day through Thursday.
Reaching readers - grades K-6
Need help with reading? Stop in the Children’s Room to practice your reading and comprehension skills with University of Notre Dame student Margaret Kilbane and University of Akron student Alis Baig, 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
The library will be closed all day Dec. 24 and 25.
Westlake Porter Public Library
27333 Center Ridge Road
440-871-2600, westlakelibrary.org
New Year’s Eve party pack pickup, ages 4-7
Stop by the library from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday to pick up your New Year’s Eve party pack with everything you need to celebrate at home. Registration required.
Countdown to Noon Family Story Time (live)
Join us on social media for a special story time featuring our favorite stories,songs, and rhymes. We will even do our own early countdown to 12 (noon)! 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Dec. 31.
The library will close at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and remain closed New Year’s Day.
