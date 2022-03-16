Two long-vacant car dealership lots on Detroit Avenue are to be redeveloped into a lot of apartments.
A Columbus developer plans to build a total of 280 apartments with a price tag estimated at $43 million, two projects that will create a new level of homes for Lakewood.
This will be the first apartment construction at this scale in Lakewood in many decades, Planning and Development Director Shawn Leininger said.
“We’re pretty excited about the redevelopment of this property,” Leininger said. “It’s provided a new housing product to the community that we anticipate will draw some people into Lakewood, and it’ll give the people that are already in Lakewood some other housing options as well.”
Jerome Solove Development Inc. is buying the former Steve Barry Buick car dealership at 16000 Detroit Avenue and has announced a 160 apartment project coupled with 3,500 square feet of commercial space. The project is called The View on Detroit West.
The company has bought the former Spitzer car dealership on Detroit between Wyandotte Avenue and Parkwood Road along with the adjacent Educator’s Music building, which will be razed. The developer plans to build 120 apartments with 1,500 square feet of retail space. This project is called The View on Detroit East.
Work is expected to start later this year, Mayor Meghan George said.
The city built into the development agreement that 20% of the units on both sites be affordable for income qualified households, George said.
“What’s key with these is in Lakewood, we’re always talking about affordability, and how do we maintain Lakewood as a place for all income levels,” George said. “Property values have certainly risen in Lakewood as it has across the country. Whenever the opportunity arises, we want to make sure that Lakewood maintains its characteristic of affordability and a place for all.”
Between the two projects, the schools should receive about $1.6 million in property taxes.
Although the purchase has not been completed yet, The View on Detroit West will begin construction first because it has more units and retail space.
George agrees that the projects will be a draw to Lakewood.
“We have a lot going on in terms of development, whether it be from our parks or pool or private development,” George said. “Lakewood is certainly a place where people want to be and live and raise their families and we’re excited about this.”
