ROCKY RIVER
Even though fairies, centaurs or other fairytale creatures will not be coming to the playground, for families looking for accessibility Elle’s Enchanted Forest will bring its own type of magic.
Ann Butler is excited about the installation of more accessible equipment for the playground at the City Hall campus. She recently donated $80,000 to the Recreation Department for purchasing the equipment.
Butler pitched the idea to Rocky River city officials following her daughter Elle’s diagnosis. Elle, who is now 7, was born with bi-vocal cord paralysis and could not breathe at birth. Her condition, through genetic testing, was a large deletion of chromosome No. 4.
Elle’s condition was new to the medical world and doctors thought she might never walk or talk.
“When we brought our daughter home, we saw her older sister, Nikita, just looking past all of her equipment,” said Butler, 41. “She didn’t care that she would have to adapt and would bring two Curious George monkeys, one for Elle and one for herself.”
Butler said watching her eldest daughter interact with Elle inspired the family to create this playground with accessible equipment for children of different abilities.
“We felt like if we had something like this for everyone it would help them understand more,” Butler said. “We don't mind when other kids ask questions, we encourage it.”
Butler said the playground would be among the first of its kind on the West Side. The new equipment is eight pieces, Butler said, including a wheel-in rocket ship, a swing set with intermixed swings, including special-needs swings and a wheel-in merry-go-round.
“What we're doing is we're creating a space that is going to have rubber surfacing, to allow for folks that might have disabilities, wheelchair-bound specifically, and allow them to traverse the park pretty easily,” Bob Holub, recreation director said.
Originally the playground was going to be a community build last year, involving different members of the community. Due to COVID regulations, those plans were put aside to move the project forward.
The city is taking care of the servicing, including the pour-in-place rubber, curbing and excavation. RMH Concrete, of Collins Ohio, is already working to prepare the site for installation.
Over the next two weeks, equipment will continue to be installed at the existing playground. This first phase should be completed by the end of September, Safety Service Director Rich Snyder said.
There are three contracts for the city, with RMH being the first for setting the curbing around the new equipment. The next step will be installing the playground equipment and the final step will be the pour-in-place rubber surfacing.
“It's something that's going to be special, not only for our community, but it's also going to draw people from other communities to City Hall Park, just because of everything that it's going to have to offer,” Snyder said.
