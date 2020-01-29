This will be the last year that students walk, not run, in the halls of Spruce Primary School.
The school board voted Jan. 22 to close the 53-year-old building and adopted a plan at its Jan. 22 meeting to reconfigure the remaining Pre K-5 schools.
“It is always a difficult decision to close a school and redistrict school boundary lines,” Superintendent Mike Zalar said after the meeting. “The impact will have a ripple effect across the entire school district and community. However, I strongly believe this is in the best interest of kids and will help the district move forward both educationally and economically."
Zalar said he wants to let families know by mid-April how the changes will affect where students attend school next year.
Zalar and the Community Task Force recommended changes in an effort to cope with the district’s shrinking enrollment over the last several decades.
The changes included:
Birch and Forest primary schools will hold kindergarten through second grade
Pine and Maple intermediate schools will have grades three through five
Chestnut Intermediate School will become a primary school for pre-kindergarten through second grade.
Zalar said he wanted the decision made in enough time to give parents and the district time to prepare for the changes next school year.
Parents at the meeting said the redistricting would have a big effect on families.
“We’re more concerned about the redistricting,” said Charlie Spang, noting children can cope with one school closing as long as the district provides good staff and facilities, makes travel times as short as possible and makes sure parents know what is going on.
Nicole Jamison Cerney said students shouldn’t be moved around a lot by the district in a short period of time.
“They shouldn’t be bounced around from school to school,” she said. “The district needs to have a good plan which provides consistency and doesn’t send a child to five schools in seven years.”
Parents concern is understandable, Zalar said.
“They have asked good questions and will continue to hold us accountable for the plan going forward,” he said. “I know there are many personal situations that will be impacted greatly by the decision to redistrict school boundary lines. We will continue to listen to their concerns, refine our plan where we can, and try to balance the needs of the individual with the goals of improving our overall system."
School officials will keep the public involved in the process, with the changes being the next step for the district, Zalar said.
Board Vice President Kim Rahm said the district is working on making the changes as easy as possible for students and their families
“Change isn’t always easy,” she said. “Closing a school and redistricting is difficult for all the people involved. The concern was about the redistricting and that process still hasn’t been finalized, so we can keep people involved as that process moves forward.”
The district is still devising routes and will work to minimize travel time, school officials said.
When some parents expressed concern that there would be no waivers granted for special circumstances, Zalar said some waivers will be granted, but noted the district can’t change the decision for everyone affected.
The recommendation to redistrict and close Spruce was made after the task force met throughout the past year. Spruce is the district’s smallest elementary school and closing it would help the district better use space, reduce class sizes, balance out grade levels and provide more equitable educational services, Zalar said.
With enrollment dropping from 8,000 to 4,000 students over the past 50 years, the district began looking at its options last year because it can’t keep the same number of schools open. Closing Spruce would save the district about $400,000 annually in utility and staff costs because a building principal and secretary and custodial and maintenance support would not be needed, Zalar said. Those savings would not be seen immediately because the district would need to buy additional buses, Zalar said.
