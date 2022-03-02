Summerfest will have a slightly different flavor this July: beer and wine coolers.
City Council voted unanimously Feb. 21 to adopt legislation allowing alcoholic beverages to be sold at the event, which will be held July 28-31 at Bohlken Park.
“I’d like to thank the mayor and all of the council members for their support of this,” Ward 2 Councilman Bill Minek said. “It’s going to be a fantastic Summerfest.
Individual vendors will not be able to sell the products. The Fairview Park Youth Association is allowed to sell beer and wine after obtaining the necessary permits and insurance.
In other action, council had its longest discussion about redrawing council ward boundaries.
After being questioned why it occurred, Mayor Patrick Cooney said the city’s population has increased from 16,000 to 17,000. At-Large Councilman Greg Burger said the reason for the shift in the number of people had a lot to do with no change being done for 20 years.
“If 10% seems big, it’s because it’s over two census periods,” he said.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Sarah Wering suggested the shift was due to family demographics more than anything.
“It’s just the ebb and flow of the population,” she said. “I don’t think there’s been that much of a change in the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.