An attorney hired by a group of Avon Lake school district parents said he will try to negotiate with district officials over the school’s mask requirement.
But if negotiations fail, Warner Mendenhall said his clients are ready to file a lawsuit hoping to force the district to repeal its requirement that students wear masks throughout school days.
“The policy is ineffective,” Mendenhall said. He said about half the Ohio school districts have mask mandates, but there is little if any difference in the number of new COVID-19 cases in districts without a mandate. School officials are not healthcare professionals, Mendenhall said.
A school district’s medical authority ends with sending home a student who is ill, the attorney said.
“Parents have the right to make medical decisions for their children and that right must be respected,” Mendenhall added.
He said he intends to send school officials a demand letter, but the district had not received that letter as of Friday.
District Superintendent Bob Scott said the possibility of legal action restricts his comments.
“But we feel like we are in a very good position with our mask mandate,” Scott said. “All we are trying to do is keep the schools open every day and we feel masks are a part of that right now with the spike in COVID numbers… We work very closely with a lot of the medical experts in this area and we’ve got to respect those opinions.”
He added he can appreciate some people having strong opinions on masks but added the district’s focus is on students. Avon Lake schools were able to have in person classes all the prior school year, he noted.
“We are doing what we feel we have to do to keep kids in school every day,” Scott said. “Our goal hasn’t changed since the pandemic started. We know kids need to be in school, to be with their peers, to be in front of their teachers.”
For the week ending Friday, the district had 66 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the district website. The numbers include both students and staff. City schools have approximately 3,500 students.
Parent Jennifer Drabik is leading the charge against the mask mandate. She has three children at Avon Lake High School. She does not believe masks are effective against the virus, which she bases on a master’s degree and 20 years’ experience as an exercise physiologist. But she said the efficacy of masks is not the issue.
“Parents have the right to make medical decisions for their children and really that’s what it boils down to,” Drabik said. “Parents need to be able to decide and act on what they think is best for their children.”
Her reply to medical experts arguing that masks are an effective deterrent to the coronavirus is pointing out that medical experts make recommendations, not mandates.
“In the medical profession we have something called ‘informed consent,’” she said. “’Informed consent’ is the idea of providing people with the pros and cons of a medical treatment or device and allowing them to make their own decisions accordingly.”
Common-sense health measures such as eating right and exercising fend off COVID and other illnesses, Drabik said. She added obesity and age are significant risk factors for the virus and said there obviously are no senior adults attending city schools.
Anecdotal information suggests up to 80% of district parents would not make their children wear masks given a choice, Drabik continued. She said she did not know how many parents are involved in the challenge to the mask mandate.
Drabik created a GoFundMe page, “Kids Breathe Free.” She hopes to raise $10,000 to cover legal fees if a lawsuit is necessary. The site had raised $2,360 as of Friday.
