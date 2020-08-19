WESTLAKE
With social distancing and mask requirements in place, the 2020 Westlake in Bloom Awards Ceremony proceeded Aug. 13 in the gymnasium of the Westlake Recreation Center.
Due to concerns over COVID-19, the city limited attendance to winning entrants and their immediate family. Chairs in the gymnasium sat 6 feet apart with only family members from the same household sitting closer together.
Expressing appreciation for the hard work and passion displayed by the more than 60 participants, Westlake Mayor Dennis Clough began the ceremony. He said it was important for the long-standing Westlake tradition to continue despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Westlake in Bloom began 18 years ago. Entrants in the 16 categories were judged on such criteria as color, balance and originality. The top three winners in each category received awards during the ceremony.
The prestigious “Lou Walter Best in Bloom” award went to Binh and Lan Lee To, who also earned top-three honors in multiple categories, including first place in “Patio and Abutting Garden.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.