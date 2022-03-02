A court case stemming from a 2014 accident following a high-speed police chase that injured 13 people inside a tavern on Detroit Road in Westlake has been appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court.
After losing their appeal to the 9th Ohio District Court of Appeals in December, the lawyers representing the victims filed a memorandum in support of jurisdiction to continue the suit that involved officers from Avon and Westlake, but narrowed it down to Westlake police officer Mark Arcuri.
Bethany Anderson, Jon Masterson, Dane Bush, Kelly Deutschendort, John Comer, Edmund Leece and William Winter sued after they were injured when a stolen Ford pickup police were chasing hit the Dover Gardens Tavern on Detroit Road in Westlake.
The crash injured 13 people in the tavern and did extensive damage to the building, according to a West Life article following the Oct. 23, 2014, accident. After the truck slammed into the building, bartenders Deutschendorf and Bethany Capasso were pinned behind the bar, police said.
Capasso suffered a broken right ankle, fractured ribs, fractures in her lower back, a lacerated liver and cuts and bruises, according to the article. Deutschendorf suffered extensive internal injuries as well as a crushed foot and hip.
Police had put spiked stop strips in the road to stop Brandon Pawlak of Cleveland, who was driving erratically, hitting speeds of 85 mph and running red lights.
“Arcuri responded to this chase, in violation of every policy that there is,” the plaintiffs’ attorney, Nicholas DeCello, said. “He drove in the oncoming traffic to set up a roadblock, parked his car in the middle of the road and threw down these stop sticks in a very dangerous place in a dangerous way and in violation of the stop stick instructions and warnings, etc.”
In March 2020, the 9th Ohio District Court of Appeals heard the case, but did not issue a decision until late December 2021. The attorneys had 45 days to appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court.
DeCello said the delay and opinion of one of the judges justifies the appeal.
“There was a dissent (by) one of the appellate court judges,” he said. “She wrote a dissent disagreeing with the majority. It took the 9th District Court of Appeals two years (to make the decision.) They clearly were not on the same page. One of the judges wrote a very succinct dissent. And the issue basically comes down to we have to prove recklessness, and what is recklessness? The goalposts are kind of moving. Even the Supreme Court has vacillated on what the definition of recklessness is.”
A spokesperson from Westlake wrote, “Plaintiff’s argument is that the Officer is not immune from liability under Ohio law. Plaintiffs lost this argument in the Court of Appeals.”
Anderson, Masterson, Bush, Deutschendort, Comer, Leece and Winter sued in March 2017 in Lorain County Common Pleas Court, arguing the police should have not engaged in a dangerous, high-speed pursuit over a nonviolent theft. One plaintiff said that her injuries have resulted in medical costs expected to exceed $200,000.
They lost that case in Lorain County and appealed.
Pawlak was convicted on 13 counts of aggravated robbery and 13 counts of aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, felony theft and breaking and entering. After being convicted in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, he was sentenced to 35½ years in prison.
The chase began when Avon officers saw the pickup, stolen from Sweetbriar Golf Club, being driven erratically. Pawlak soon reached speeds of 85 mph on Detroit Road, heading into Westlake.
