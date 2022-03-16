Editor’s Note: Throughout Lent, we will be running this list weekly. Something missing? Email us at blove@westlifenews.com.
Several sites that once offered sit-down meals are now offering takeout only. Several are offering drive-through only.
Several locations also allow the use of credit cards or cash.
Meanwhile, five locations will not offer a fish fry this year: St. Peter Catholic Church in North Ridgeville; St. Luke the Evangelical Catholic Church in Lakewood; and Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church and St. Mark Catholc Church, both in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood..
AVON
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception: 2680 Stoney Ridge Road
When: 4-7:30 p.m. April 1
Cost: $20 Perch, $18 shrimp, combo or walleye. All served with french fries, coleslaw, bread and butter. Sides of clam chowder, mac and cheese, french fries, pierogies and pizza.
More information: https://stmaryavon.org/ Dine in or carryout.
AVON LAKE
St. Joseph Parish Hall, 32946 Electric Blvd.
When: 4-7 p.m. Fridays through April 8
Cost: menu and online ordering at https://www.stjosephavonlake.org/fishfry
More information: stjosephavonlake.org, 440-933-3152 (drive-through and takeout available)
BAY VILLAGE
St. Raphael Church, 525 Dover Center Road
When: 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 8
Cost: $15 dinner choices include baked haddock, fried perch, pierogies, fried shrimp, and a perch/shrimp combo. A $10 dinner choice is mac & cheese. No substitutions. All dinners come with coleslaw, french fries, ketchup and tartar sauce. (No desserts or beverages will be available.) $10 a la carte also available.
$13; $9 for ages 62 and up and children 10 and under.
More information: saintraphaelparish.com, 440-871-1100. Drive-through only.
FAIRVIEW PARK
American Legion Clifton Post 421, 22001 Brookpark Road
When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 15
Cost: $14.50 perch dinner; $12 cod, fried or baked; 10.50 shrimp dinner; $3.50 children’s mac & cheese; $3.50 New England clam chowder. Dinners include fries or cabbage and noodles, and bread, butter and cole slaw. Made to order fresh. Cash or credit card only.
More information: americanlegioncliftonpost421.org, 440-734-1020. Carryout only.
LAKEWOOD
Lakewood Masonic Temple, 15300 Detroit Ave
When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 15
Cost: $15, two pieces of fish, one side, coleslaw, roll, can of soda.
More information: www.lakewoodmasonicfoundation.org/calendarlmt.htm, 216-551-7700. Carryout only.
St. James Roman Catholic Church, 17514 Detroit Ave
When: 5:30-7:30, Fridays through April 8
Cost: $10 Cod or baked flounder, shrimp, pierogies. $15 combo meal. $4 Clam Chowder, $2 pizza. All meals come with two sides.
More information: https://www.stjameslakewood.com Take out available. Cash or check.
NORTH OLMSTED
Springvale Ballroom, 5871 Canterbury Road
When: 4-8 p.m.Fridays through April 15.
Cost: The adult meals are $14 with four pieces of baked or fried cod and side dishes, $12 for shrimp and a combo for $14. Chicken tenders are $12. Seniors are $12 for three pieces of cod. There’s also a $10 early bird special from 4 to 5 p.m., as well as a $10 kids meal. Drive-through only
More information: springvalegolfcourseandballroom.com, 440-777-0678
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP
Donauschwaben, 7370 Columbia Road
When: 4-8 p.m. Fridays through April 15
Cost: Baked and fried fish, fried shrimp, chicken tenders. Meals include sides of fries or baked potatoes, coleslaw or applesauce.
More Details: https://www.donauschwabencleveland.com/fish-fry, 440-235-2646. Masks required in lobby. Dine-in or carryout.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
VFW Post 9871, 6805 Lear Nagle Road
When: 4-7 p.m. Fridays through April 15
Cost: All dinners $15. Two-piece perch dinner (fries and coleslaw); six shrimp (fries and coleslaw); two perch and two pierogies; six shrimp and three pierogies; six pierogies.
More information: vfw9871.org, 440-327-4068 Takeout only.
ROCKY RIVER
Magnificat High School, 20770 Hilliard Blvd.
When: 5-7:30 p.m. April 8
Cost: Adults $13; seniors and students $10; pizza meal $5. Fish Meal: perch or shrimp or combo; pierogi dinner (all include fries and coleslaw) and pizza meal (two squares of pizza and fries). Pop, beer, and wine available for purchase.
More information: Volunteers needed for both dates. Sign up at magnificaths.org/quicklinks/fish-fries. Dine in or drive-through. Credit cards accepted.
SHEFFIELD LAKE
St. Thomas the Apostle, 719 Harris Road
When: 4-7 p.m. Fridays through April 15
Cost: Perch and shrimp combo, $15; Perch dinner, $14; beer-battered cod dinner, $14; baked walleye dinner, $16; shrimp dinner, $14; senior perch or cod dinner, $13; pierogi dinner, $11. Dinners include: coleslaw, roll & butter, dessert and choice of fresh cut fries, mac & cheese, pierogies or cabbage and noodles. Sides, extra fish/shrimp or salad bar are available. Dine in or takeout. Credit cards are accepted.
More information: 440-949-7744 or takeout, 440-949-8491
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
St. Teresa Parish Hall, 1878 Abbe Road
When: 4-7 p.m. Fridays through April 15
Cost: $20: Perch, shrimp or combo. Selection of french fries or cabbage and noodles. All meals served with coleslaw, a roll and cake. Clam chowder is available while supplies last. New this year: Credit cards are accepted as well as checks and cash.
More information: 440-934-4227. Drive-through only.
WESTLAKE
St. Bernadette
2256 Clague Road
When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays through April 15
Cost: Meals start at $12. Fried perch, fried or baked cod; and two sides (mac & cheese, regular or sweet potato fries, coleslaw or applesauce). Kids meals include one side. Ala carte: pierogies, mac & cheese, fries, cabbage & noodles, coleslaw, apple sauce and chowder. Kids meals start at $4.
More information: 440-734-1300. Carryout only.
St. Ladislas Church, 2345 Bassett Road
When: 5-7 p.m. March 25, April 8
Cost: Prices will be available on the website.
More information: stlads.org, 440-835-2300. Takeout only.
WESTSHORE
Cleveland Metroparks, Big Met, 4811 Valley Parkway, Fairview Park,
and Emerald Necklace Marina, 1500 Cleveland Metro Park Drive, Lakewood
When: 3-7 p.m. Fridays through April 15
Cost: $17 for fried or baked cod dinner or fried shrimp dinner with sides; $12 for fish sandwich with sides; $8 for six potato and cheese pierogies.
More information: Takeout only. Order at https://big-met.square.site/ for curbside pickup at Big Met. Order at https://emerald-necklace.square.site/ for curbside pickup at Emerald Necklace Marina.
St. Mary Romanian Orthodox Cathedral, 3256 Warren Road, Cleveland
When: 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 15
Cost: All meals are between $11 and $15. Choice of perch, crunchy cod, baked cod, shrimp or combo plate. Two sides of either french fries, mac & cheese or coleslaw. Desserts are available.
More information: smroc.org, 216-941-5550. Takeout only.
