Dec. 7 was the 80th anniversary of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. A youth member of the Greater Cleveland Young Marines in Fairview Park was among 175 Young Marines in Hawaii for Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremonies. At a wreath-laying ceremony at the National Cemetery of the Pacific were Youth Marine Sgt. Major Mario Koch, National Young Marine of the Year, from Greater Cleveland Young Marines in Fairview Park who helped lay a wreath in memory. Other highlights of the trip included leading the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade, and cleaning up local beaches as community service.
