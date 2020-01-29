AVON
Free tax help
AARP Tax-Aide volunteers provide free tax assistance for middle- to low-income taxpayers and the elderly. For an appointment on Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., call the Avon Senior Center, 36786 Detroit Road, at 440-934-2417.
AECPTA fundraiser
The Avon Early Childhood PTA, partnering with Cupcake Cravings, will hold a Cupcake Cravings Valentine’s Day Fundraiser. Pre-order your choice of six goodie assortments. To place an order, visit avonecpta.org. The last day to order is Feb. 6. All orders will be picked up in the Media Room at Avon Heritage Elementary School from 7-8 p.m. Feb. 11.
Race Night
The Avon Lions Club presents “Race Night” from 6-11 p.m. Feb. 8 at Tom’s Country Place, 3442 Stoney Ridge Road. Tickets are $25 per person and include buffet food, beer and wine. BYO spirits and snacks. The event is open only to those 21 or older. Contact any Avon Lions member or email info@avonlions.org. by Tuesday to buy tickets. Payments can be mailed to Race Night, 36034 Wyndemere Way, Avon, Ohio 44011.
Avon Garden Club
The Avon Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 in the Orchid Room at Miller Nature Preserve, 2739 Center Road. John Palmer, a certified arborist and tree risk assessment specialist for PlanetCare Landscaping and Arboricultural Services, will present “A Tree Doctor’s Prescription for Healthy Trees.” Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call Kathy at 440-668-3969.
AVON LAKE
Free tax help
AARP Tax-Aide volunteers provide free tax assistance for middle- to low-income taxpayers and the elderly. For an appointment on Tuesdays or Wednesdays between 9 a .m. and 3 p.m., call the Avon Lake Public Library, 32649 Electric Blvd., at 440-933-8128.
Mind Challenge
Mind Challenge, a trivia contest for those ages 50 and older will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Old Firehouse Community Center, 100 Avon Belden Road. Join the team formation round. For more information or to register, call 440-930-4135.
Kindergarten Information Night
Avon Lake Kindergarten Information Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Avon Lake Performing Arts Center, 175 Avon Belden Road. Representatives from school PTA groups will also be available to answer questions.
Avon-on-the-Lake Garden Club
The Avon-on-the-Lake Garden Club will hold its general meeting Feb. 5 at the Avon Lake Public Library, 32649 Electric Blvd. A potluck lunch will be served at noon. In preparation for the club’s June flower show, the committee will review the “Horticulture and Botanical Arts Divisions” in the Petite Standard Flower Show schedule. If interested in attending or learning more about becoming a member, call Jennie at 440-933-5737.
‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’
Mighty Goliath Productions will present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 8, 14 and 15, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 and 15 in the Daniel B. Ross Performing Arts Center at Avon Lake High School, 175 Avon Belden Road. The 2 p.m. matinee is a sensory-friendly performance. For ticket information, email tickets@mightygoliath.com. All proceeds go to arts programming at Avon Lake City Schools.
BAY VILLAGE
‘Soup Supper’
Bay United Methodist Women will hold their annual “Soup Supper” from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday in Fellowship Hall at Bay United Methodist Church, 29931 Lake Road. The cost is $10 per adult and free for children ages 9 and younger. The cost includes all you care to eat of a variety of homemade soups, rolls, dessert and beverages. All are welcome. Proceeds go toward mission service.
LENSC programs
Lake Erie Nature & Science Center, 28728 Wolf Road, will hold the following programs: “Meet a Groundhog” for all ages will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday. The fee is $10 per person and free for children ages 2 and younger. “Owl Prowl” for all ages will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8. The fee is $10 per person. Children ages 2 and younger are free. To register, visit lensc.org.
Soup Cook-off
The 12th annual Soup Cook-off will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Dwyer Memorial Senior Center, 300 Bryson Lane. Ten local chefs will compete for your vote. With your $8 ticket, you will enjoy up to 10 soups, rolls, beverages, desserts and a chance to win prizes. All tickets must be purchased in advance at the center. Proceeds benefit the senior center. For tickets, call 440-835-6565.
FAIRVIEW PARK
PERI meeting
Chapter 91 of Public Employee Retirees Inc. will meet at 11 a.m. Feb. 10 in the lower-level meeting room at Fairview Park Branch Library, 21255 Lorain Road. The guest speaker will be Greg Deegan, community education director for University Circle Inc. and owner of Cleveland Landmarks Press. Deegan will share insights and photos on “Vintage Cleveland.” His books will be available for purchase. Public sector retirees are welcome. Light refreshments served.
Fairview Park Garden Club
The Fairview Park Garden Club will meet on Feb. 11 in the Dunson Room at Fairview Park City Hall, 20777 Lorain Road. Entrance and parking are at the rear of the building. The title of the talk is “Gardening for Healthy Biome.” This will be a PowerPoint presentation with lots of charts and colorful pictures. Social time is at 6:30 p.m., with the meeting and program to follow.
‘I Lava Good Wine II’
The Fairview Park Women’s Club will present “I Lava Good Wine II,” a Hawaiian luau-themed wine tasting and silent auction, from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Gemini Center, 21225 Lorain Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $40 per person and includes admission with appetizers and desserts, along with wine tasting. Additional samples can be purchased. Pay by cash or check. Must be age 21 or older to attend. Deadline for ticket sales is Feb. 10 or sellout. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Nancy at 440-734-9577.
NORTH OLMSTED
St. Brendan School info
St. Brendan School, 4242 Brendan Lane, will hold an Information Night at 6:30 p.m. today. Parents will have the opportunity to tour the school and interact with faculty and students. A school open house will be held in conjunction with the Science Fair, Art Show and complimentary pancake breakfast from 10 a.m.-noon Sunday. All are welcome. For more information, call 440-777-8433.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Free tax help
AARP Tax-Aide volunteers provide free tax assistance for middle- to low-income taxpayers and the elderly. For an appointment on Tuesdays between 9:30 a .m. and 3 p.m., call the North Ridgeville Senior Center, 7327 Avon Belden Road, at 440-353-0828.
Garden Club of North Ridgeville
The Garden Club of North Ridgeville will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at the North Ridgeville Branch Library, 35700 Bainbridge Road. The speaker will be Pam Sikora, known as “Nature Pam.” She will present a program titled “Yellowstone: Beauty of the Land.” Guests are welcome. For more information, call 440-365-8522 or visit northridgevillegardenclub.com.
NRHS class of 1970
The North Ridgeville High School class of 1970 is looking for alumni. The reunion committee needs contact information for 1970 graduates. Save the date of Aug. 7 for the 50-year reunion. Text or call with current mailing address and email address to Paul Balog at 440-657-0702, Aggie Bartlebaugh at 440-320-1979, Judy Hines at 440-355-1955 or Lori Kucera at 440-506-1591.
ROCKY RIVER
Rocky River Coterie
The Rocky River Coterie, a friendship group for Westshore women, will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Don Umerley Civic Center, 21016 Hilliard Blvd. Guest speaker Laura DeMarco, author and art and culture reporter for The Plain Dealer, will present “Cleveland Then and Now.” The public is welcome.
Rocky River Chamber Music
The Rocky River Chamber Music Society presents The Phaeton Piano Trio at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, 20401 Hilliard Blvd. This will be the Eastern Germany-based trio’s first tour in the United States. There is no admission charge. All are welcome. For more information, visit rrcms.org, or follow RRCMS on Facebook and Twitter.
Artist Concert Series
The Rocky River Presbyterian Church Artist Concert Series will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 21, featuring local actor Carol Starre-Kmiecik as “Dorothy Fuldheim.” All concerts are open to the public at no charge. A free-will offering will be gratefully received. Children are welcome. The church is at 21750 Detroit Road and is handicapped-accessible. Parking is free. For more information, call 440-333-4888.
Concert at senior center
Rocky River Senior Center in collaboration with Arts Renaissance Tremont will hold a free concert at 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Admission is free. Enjoy the musical talents of Eric Wong, viola, and Hyunsoo Kim, piano. To register, call 440-333-6660. Rocky River Senior Center, 21014 Hilliard Blvd., is in the City Hall complex. Also, Rocky River Senior Players are calling all actors for auditions for the senior theater group at 10 a.m. Feb. 13. For more information, call Laurie Schaefer at 440-331-1114.
WESTLAKE
WECPTA Preschool Fair
The Westlake Early Childhood PTA will hold a Preschool Fair from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Parkside Administration Building, 24525 Hilliard Blvd. School representatives will be on hand to share information about daycare, preschool and summer care opportunities at a variety of schools in the Westlake area. This event, aimed at families with children up to age 6, is free and open to the public. Snacks, door prizes and craft activities will be provided.
Genealogy Society Help Session
The Cuyahoga West Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society will hold an informal walk-in help session from 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Technology Training Lab at Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Road. Bring pedigree or family group sheets to aid the volunteers. The public is invited to attend free of charge. For more information, email cuyahogawest@gmail.com.
Spaghetti dinner and basketball
The Westlake Athletic Boosters Spaghetti Dinner and Coaches vs. Cancer Basketball Game will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Westlake High School Rotunda. There will also be raffles and more. The cost for dinner is $10 per person and $5 for student athletes. Buy your tickets at the door or visit westlakeathleticboosters.org.
Father-Daughter Dance
The Westlake Recreation Center, 28955 Hilliard Blvd., is holding a Father-Daughter Dance for girls ages 3-12 from 6-8:15 p.m. Feb. 7. It’s a luau theme, so wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt or dress (optional) and enjoy dinner, dancing and fun. The cost is $15 per person for members and $25 per person for residents per person with a $5 discount for additional children. To register, visit webtrac.cityofwestlake.org and click on “Events.”
Herb Guild Garden Club
The Herb Guild Garden Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12 in the Porter Room at Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Road. The program is “A Valentine Tea.” Bring a bag lunch. Drinks and dessert are provided by the board members. New members and guests are welcome. For more information, call 440-582-0191 or visit theherbguild.org.
NEOPC meeting
The Northeast Ohio Personal Computers’ general meeting will be held Feb. 12 at Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Road. The topic is “What Home Computer Equipment Meets Your Needs.” Come for refreshments and networking at 6:30 p.m., followed by the business meeting and program at 7 p.m. The program is free and open to all. For more information, visit neopc.org.
