AVON/AVON LAKE
Early Childhood Education Fair
Join Avon and Avon Lake Early Childhood PTAs for an evening of area preschools, day cares, children’s activities, camps, etc. at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at Avon Heritage South Cafe, 35600 Bentley Drive, Avon. The free event is geared for parents/caregivers with children ages infant to age 6 in the Avon and Avon Lake area and includes refreshments and door prizes. All members of the community are welcome. Prospective members of both organizations are welcome to join that evening at prorated membership rates. For more information, visit avonecpta.org or alecpta.org.
CRS Charity Ball
Community Resource Services will hold its annual charity ball, celebrating “Strong Hearts, Strong Community,” Jan. 25 at LaCentre Conference and Banquet Facility in Westlake. Tickets are available for $135 each or $1,100 for a table of 10. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Donations are being accepted for the silent auction. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.aalcrs.org, or call Pam at 440-933-5639. All proceeds go toward CRS’s mission of diminishing the effects of poverty in Avon and Avon Lake.
AVON
LCCC culinary tour
The Avon Senior Center, 36786 Detroit Road, is offering a visit to the Lorain Community College Culinary School at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 29. The event includes a behind-the-scenes tour of the program, appetizer cooking demonstration and a full lunch of beef tips with mushrooms and side dish provided by the students. The cost is $20 per person. For more information and to register, call 440-934-6452.
AVON LAKE
Kindergarten registration
The Avon Lake City Schools Kindergarten Registration for the 2020-21 school year is open online. Follow these steps to register your child. Visit the avonlakecityschools.org, click on “Departments” then choose “Student Registration.” Follow the instructions. Please ensure you have the correct academic year. Next gather all required documents. Then bring them to one of the registration days in the Performing Arts Center on the high school campus. Registration days are Feb. 20, 21 and 24 from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. For more information, call Theresa Martin at 440-933-0984.
Kindergarten Information Night
Avon Lake Kindergarten Information Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Avon Lake Performing Arts Center, 175 Avon Belden Road. Representatives from school PTA groups will also be available to answer questions.
Kids Closet table sales
Table reservations are open for the Avon Lake Early Childhood PTA Spring Kids Closet Sale on March 21 at the Avon Lake High School auxiliary gym, 175 Avon Belden Road. Table sales are open to the public and are $30 per 10-foot-by-10-foot space. Sell your gently used infant, child, maternity and teen items, including clothing, toys, furniture, strollers, swings, high chairs and more. Visit alecpta.org to reserve your table or email alecpta@yahoo.com with questions.
BAY VILLAGE
LENSC programs
Lake Erie Nature & Science Center, 28728 Wolf Road, will hold the following programs: “Introduction to Backyard Beekeeping” for adults and children ages 10 and older will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday. The fee is $8 per person. “Family Astronomy Night” for all ages will be held at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31. The fee is $10 per person. Children ages 2 and younger are free. To register, visit lensc.org.
Bay Village Garden Club
The Bay Village Garden Club will meet on Jan.27 at Bay United Methodist Church, 29931 Lake Road, between Bassett and Bayview roads. Local art historian and artist Felicia Zaverella Stadelman will present “Monet and the Gardens of Giverny.” Luncheon will be served at 11:30 a.m. There is a $5 fee for registered guests and a $10 fee for walk-ins. Make reservations by calling Sharen at 440-871-9098 or visiting bayvillagegardenclub.com. All interested gardeners are welcome.
‘Soup Supper’
Bay United Methodist Women will hold their annual “Soup Supper” from 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in Fellowship Hall at Bay United Methodist Church, 29931 Lake Road. The cost is $10 per adult and free for children ages 9 and younger. The cost includes all-you-care-to-eat of a variety of homemade soups, rolls, dessert and beverages. All are welcome. Proceeds go towards mission service.
FAIRVIEW PARK
‘I Lava Good Wine II’
The Fairview Park Women’s Club will present “I Lava Good Wine II,” a Hawaiian luau-themed wine tasting and silent auction, from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Gemini Center, 21225 Lorain Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $40 per person and includes admission with appetizers and desserts, along with wine tasting. Additional samples can be purchased. Pay by cash or check. Must be age 21 or older to attend. Deadline for ticket sales is Feb. 10 or sellout. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Nancy at 440-734-9577.
NORTH OLMSTED
Calling artists
The city of North Olmsted is requesting qualifications from artists or teams of artists interested in producing public art for a pocket park along Butternut Ridge Road near Canterbury Road. The park will create an opportunity for pedestrians and bicyclists to linger in the historic district and provide an improved green space area close to the bike path. This RFQ is open to all qualified artists or teams of artists who are based in Greater Cleveland and are 18 or older. Artists with links to North Olmsted are especially encouraged to apply. Submissions must be received by 4 p.m. Friday. For more information and submission instructions, visit north-olmsted.com and click on “City Seeks Artists for Public Art Project” at the left side of the page.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Coffee, conversation with mayor
Mayor Kevin Corcoran invites residents to enjoy a cup of coffee and casual conversation with him from 8-9 a.m. Thursday at North Ridgeville City Hall, Council Chambers, 7307 Avon Belden Road. Anyone unable to attend who has questions may call the mayor’s office at 440-353-0811.
Mind Challenge
The North Ridgeville Senior Center is participating in an Academic Challenge-style trivia contest against more than 30 other area senior centers, titled “Mind Challenge for the New Majority.” Compete at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the North Ridgeville Senior Center to move on to the regional competition. To register, call 440-353-0828. For more information, visit themindchallenge.com.
ROCKY RIVER
Chili Cook-Off
The Rocky River Senior Center, 21014 Hilliard Blvd., will hold its fifth annual Chili Cook-Off at noon Friday. The cost is $5 for residents and $6 for nonresidents. Chili tastings include small servings of homemade recipes, a beverage, condiments and fresh-baked brownies. Proceeds benefit Rocky River Transportation Service. Winners are chosen by the public. For tickets, call the front desk at 440-333-6660.
Trivia Night
Friends of the Rocky River Public Library will hold a Trivia Night from 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Burntwood Tavern, 19304 Detroit Road. Tickets, $30 per person, include food, trivia and fun. The night will also feature a gift basket raffle, 50-50 raffle, lottery tree raffle and a prize for the winning trivia team. Tickets may be purchased at friends-rocky-river-public-library-inc.square.site. For more information, email friendsrrpl@gmail.com.
Concert at senior center
Rocky River Senior Center in collaboration with Arts Renaissance Tremont will hold a free concert at 2 p.m. Jan. 30. Join pianist Joanna Huang and cellists Sarah Miller and James Hettinga as they perform pieces by Fritz Kreisler, Robert Schumann, Luigi Boccherini and Friedrich Kummer. To register, call 440-333-6660. Rocky River Senior Center, 21014 Hilliard Blvd., is in the City Hall complex.
WESTLAKE
Genealogical Society
The Cuyahoga West Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society meets tonight. Cuyahoga West Vice President Debby Basieicz and Treasurer John Noble will present “How to Climb Your Family Tree,” beginning at 7 p.m. Social time with refreshments is at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome at no charge. Both programs will be held at Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Road. For more information, visit cuyahogawest@gmail.com.
Westlake Democratic Club
The Westlake Democratic Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Western Cuyahoga Lodge, FOP Hall 25, 26145 Center Ridge Road. Parking and entrance are at the rear of the building.
Bingo night
Westlake Recreation Center, 28955 Hilliard Blvd., will hold a “Family Fun Bingo Night” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Play bingo and win great prizes. Light refreshments will be served. All supplies needed to play bingo will be provided. Admission is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Deadline for registration is Monday. For more information, call Rakayla Iwais at 440-808-3426.
LORAIN COUNTY
‘The Odd Couple’
Workshop Players, 44820 Middle Ridge Road, Amherst, will present Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” (female version), directed by Shelbey Linder. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Jan. 24 and 25, and at 3 p.m. Sunday and Jan. 26. Doors open 45 minutes before show time. Tickets are $15 each and group rates are available. For tickets, call 440-988-5613 or visit workshopplayers.com.
Winter heating help
Winter heating assistance is available for residents who need help paying for heat or who have their heat turned off. To be eligible for help, residents must live at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty line. The Lorain County Community Action Agency serves clients at four locations: 936 Broadway Ave. in downtown Lorain; at the OhioMeansJobs office, 42495 N. Ridge Road, Elyria; in the Wellington Village Hall, 115 Willard Memorial Square; and in North Ridgeville on the campus of Lorain County Community College.
