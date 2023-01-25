AVON
Democratic club meeting
The Avon Democratic Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Avon Senior Center, 36786 Detroit Road. Discussions will include the upcoming 2023 and 2024 elections and how club members can support candidates.
Kindergarten info night
The Avon Local School System will host a kindergarten information night for parents and guardians at 7 Thursday at the Early Learning Center, 3075 Stoney Ridge Road. Any child who will be 5 years old by Aug. 1 is eligible to attend kindergarten. Both full-day and half-day options are available. For more information, go to www.avonlocalschools.org/enroll/new-student-registration
‘Live’ tree pickup
The city will be collecting Christmas live trees as part of regular trash pick-up all this month. Leave the trees on the curb lawn with your regular trash and recyclables.
AVON LAKE
Garden club meeting
The next Avon on the Lake Garden Club meeting is 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Avon Lake Public Library, 32649 Electric Blvd. The program is open to everyone. The program will feature the history of the gardens throughout the city. Great program for anyone interested in history, Avon Lake and gardening.
Kindergarten info night
A virtual Kindergarten Info Night will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday for Avon Lake parents and guardians with children ready for kindergarten (class of 2036). Online kindergarten registration is open now through Feb. 24. The numbers from this registration help determine classroom and building placement for the upcoming school year. Children must be 5 on or before Aug. 1 to register for the 2023-2024 school year. Check for complete registration information. Go to https://www.avonlakecityschools.org/student-registration for more information.
Community Forum
The second community forum to discuss the proposed schools facility project will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the commons at Avon Lake High School,at 175 Avon Belden Road. Updates regarding the district’s building project will be discussed.
BAY VILLAGE
Chat with superintendent
Coffee Chats with Superintendent Scot Prebles are open to anyone wishing to ask questions or share their thoughts about the school district. The upcoming Coffee Chat dates are:
• 7:30-8:30 a.m. Feb. 17 at Java Bay, 27225 Wolf Road
• 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 31, at Cuyahoga County Public Library-
Bay Village, 27400 Wolf Road
• 7:30-8:30 a.m. May 5 at Mojos, 600 Dover Center Road
Historical fundraiser
“Plate it Forward”: Help support the Bay Village Historical Society by dining at Houlihan's, 25651 Detroit Road, Westlake, between 5-9 p.m. March 7. Mention
“Bay Village Historical Society” and 15% to 20% of all proceeds goes to support the society.
Officers needed
Bay Village Police Department is hiring entry level police officers. Salary range is $58,798 to $83,678. Applicants must apply online at cityofbayvillage.com and take the exam by Tuesday. They should be aged 21 to 40 at the time of appointment and have a high school diploma or GED.
Bulk Pickup
Beginning Tuesday, Republic Services will provide weekly bulk collection services on the regular service day. Bulk items should be limited to eight items on the weekly collection day. In addition, Republic Services will collect yard waste materials along with the bulk items on a weekly basis throughout the year. Bulk pickup day is the same as the regular collection day: Tuesday after the first Monday of the month, except when a holiday falls on or before your regular bulk pickup day. Then your bulk pickup day will be on Wednesday. See the Refuse Collection Schedule linked at the left for specific dates.
These items will be picked up on bulk pickup days only: 32-Gallon cans or plastic bags of trash or yard waste; freon-free appliances; carpeting, tied and rolled into 4-foot lengths; household furniture; swing sets, televisions, etc.; washers and dryers; mattresses must be wrapped in plastic. Contact the Service Department at 440-871-1221 to schedule a pickup for: refrigerators and freezers; window air conditioning units and dehumidifiers; any appliance containing freon.
Soup Cook Off
Taste up to 10 of the best soups from local vendors and cast a vote for the People’s Choice Award from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased at the Senior Center, 300 Bryson Lane, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Proceeds benefit the Bay Village Center.
Kindergarten registration
The Normandy Elementary School Kindergarten Information Night is 6:30 p.m., Feb. 1 in the Normandy Cafeteria. This is for Kindergarten students this fall, starting the 2023-24 school year. This is the Class of 2036! Online registration required.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Wine fundraiser
The Fairview Park Women’s Club will host An Evening in Paris, its annual wine tasting fundraiser and raffle, 7-10 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.; no wine will be served until 7 p.m.), Feb. 18, at the Gemini Center, 21225 Lorain Road. Wine tasting provided by Troutman Vineyards, The Winery at Wolf Creek, Vermilion Valley Vineyards, Chateau Hough Vineyards and Winery. Catering by PHusion with appetizers & desserts. Tickets are $45 and must be purchased in advance by calling Sally Lisowski at 440-779-1417. Must be 21 or older to attend. Prepaid ticket sales only. Bottles of wine will be available for sale but cannot be consumed on the premises.
LAKEWOOD
Scooter survey
As a follow-up to the 2022 bike & scooter share pilot conducted last July through November, a community feedback survey is available now and will run through Feb. 17 at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Lakewood-Scooter-Pilot-2022.
Construction plans
Construction on real estate developer CASTO Communities and North Pointe Realty’s $100 million plan for the 5.7-acre former Lakewood Hospital property at Detroit and Belle avenues is set to begin early this year, according to reports. The city’s Architectural Review Board is working with the developer regarding the commercial buildings, including the Roundstone building, the public space, the Curtis Block building and a residence. Originally estimated at $90 million, the proposal has a nearly 30,000-square-foot ground-floor commercial development (retail and restaurants), as well as a 20,000-square-foot plaza and community space and at least 200 units of mixed-income for-sale and rental housing. There’s also a new parking garage serving the development, as well as providing additional downtown Lakewood public parking.
‘Ghost the Musical’ at Beck
Beck Center for the Arts, in collaboration with Baldwin Wallace University Musical Theatre program, is presenting “Ghost the Musical” Feb. 10- 26 in the Senney Theater, 17801 Detroit Ave. Free onsite parking is available. For information on tickets,go to beckcenter.org.
Senior Transportation Services
Vans are available to transport Lakewood residents to the Senior Centers and for recreation and social events. Transportation is also available for medical appointments in Western Cuyahoga County (wheelchair lift vans are available). In addition, special trips are made to local grocery and shopping destinations and Lakewood Community Services Center. For more information call 216-521-1288.
NORTH OLMSTED
Winter Farmer’s Market
The Winter Farmer’s Market will be held in the Event Barn and the Trash & Treasures Sale in the Schoolhouse at Frostville Museum from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday in January. Featuring local farmers, seasonal produce, free range meats, pastries, eggs, honey, maple syrup, tea & coffee, artisan breads and much more. Trash & Treasures is closed until Saturday. Access to Frostville, 24101 Cedar Point Road, via Columbia Road to Cedar Point Road or Lewis Road. Contact Angie Obbish, market manager, at 330-592-6518. www.olmstedhistoricalsociety.org
Lunch & Learn
Lunch & Learn programs are offered every second and fourth Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the North Olmsted Senior Center, 5200 Dover Center Road. A boxed lunch will be provided for a suggested donation of $1, along with an informational program. Those interested should sign up at least one week in advance. All participants must be 60 or older and complete a one-time registration form. This program is made possible by a grant from the Ohio Department of Aging through the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.
Snowman building contest
North Olmsted Parks and Recreation is looking for the perfect snowman. The department is sponsoring a Snowman Making Contest. Create an animal, movie character, a snowman with North Olmsted spirit or a North Pole Village. There is no fee to enter. The competition runs through March 1. Visit the North Olmsted Recreation Center Facebook page for more information.
Stability class
A new Silver Sneaker Stability class is being offered from 2:15-3 p.m. every Friday at the Senior Center, 5200 Dover Center Road. The class is designed to increase mobility and add flexibility and is helpful to those with the effects of Parkinson’s Disease or Multiple Sclerosis. Classes are free for Silver Sneakers members or $4 per class.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Spaghetti dinner
The North Ridgeville Senior Center, is holding a spaghetti dinner (dine in or takeout), sponsored by the Rotary Club of North Ridgeville, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at North Ridgeville High School, 34600 Bainbridge Road. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 10 and under. Dinner includes spaghetti and meatballs, side salad and bread. Pop and dessert are available for $1 each. Proceeds benefit programs at the senior center.
Valentine’s Day party
A Valentine's Day Party at 11 a.m. Feb. 9, at the Senior Center, 7327 Avon Belden Road. Mary Beth Ions, master violinist, will provide a musical program. She performs with The Cleveland Pops and has also played with Tony Bennett, Johnny Mathis and Barry Manilow. In addition to playing, she will share stories of performing with these legendary singers. Cost is $6 and includes lunch, dessert and entertainment. RSVP by Feb. 7 by calling 440-353-0828.
Valentine’s lunch, cookies
Food-Conscious.org will provide a healthy lunch and cooking demonstration, followed by cookie decorating to sweeten Valentine's week at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 13, at the Senior Center, 7327 Avon Belden Road. Lunch and all cookie decorating supplies will be provided by Food-Conscious.org. RSVP by Feb. 8 by calling 440-353-0828.
Trip to AsiaTown
The Senior Center is sponsoring a trip at 10 a.m. Monday, to AsiaTown, a vibrant Cleveland neighborhood, offering cultural events and artistic destinations, business and dining districts; and a close, connected residential community. Stops include Asia Plaza and the Park to Shop grocery for a unique shopping experience before dining at Li Wah. After lunch, travelers will visit Koko Bakery to buy tarts, cakes, other wordly desserts, try bubble tea or take home sweet or savory steam buns. Cost is $2 for transportation, bring money for lunch and other purchases. Reservations are currently being accepted.
ROCKY RIVER
String Quartet
The Amethyst String Quartet will perform a free concert at the Rocky River Senior Center, 21014 Hilliard Blvd., as part of the 2023 Haff-Paluck Chamber Music Series on at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Amethyst String Quartet is led by Mary Beth Ions, featuring Carol Ruzicka on second violin; Alexandra Vago on viola and Linda Atherton on cello. Open seating is available. Please call 440-333-6660 to register.
Chamber of Commerce luncheon
This special luncheon is 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Residence Inn/Emerald Event Center, 33040 Just Imagine Dr. in Avon. The Chamber will welcome the 2023 Board Of Directors who will take their oath of service. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for networking, with presentation and lunch at noon.
Cupid’s Crush Boutique
The 6th Annual Cupid’s Crush Craft & Vendor Show is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Rocky River Civic Center, 21016 Hilliard Blvd. The show will feature handcrafted items, home decor, wreaths and more. Admission is free. For more information, or if you are interested in being part of the show, please send an email to HometownVendors@outlook.com.
SHEFFIELD LAKE/SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
“The Big Year” at French Creek Reservation
Join the Black River Audubon Society as they present the movie “The Big Year” with celebrity Ohio birder Greg Miller from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the French Creek Reservation Center, 4530 Colorado Avenue, Sheffield Lake.
WESTLAKE
Icy fun at Crocker Park
Crocker Park will host an Ice Festival on Saturday and Sunday. The event will feature food trucks, vendors, live music on the East Park stage and ice carving demonstrations. The ice sculptures will be placed throughout Crocker Park, 177 Market St. Brent Kirby will perform noon-1:30 p.m. and Apostle Jones from 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday. The Dynamic Duo will perform from noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday. The ice skating rink in front Regal Cinema will remain open daily through Feb. 20. The real-ice rink costs $12 per skater, which includes skate rental. For times, visit www.crockerpark.com/skatingrinkand click on the “View Full Hours” link on the right-hand side of the page under the “Dates & Hours” category. For private rentals and party inquiries call 440-268-2800.
Rec Center events
Today is the first day to register at the Westlake Recreation Center, 28955 Hilliard Blvd. for First Tee of Cleveland Golf Programs for 2023 . Dates and times will be sent out by the center Recreation Center. In other recreation center news, There are still tickets available for the upcoming Father / Daughter Dance. The event is 6-8 p.m. Feb. 3. Tickets are $15 Member/ $25 Non Member per person. Register today before it fills up. For more information on either event, call 440-808-5700
Fireflies play
Fireflies by Matthew Barber from the novel Eleanor And Abel by Annette Sanford will be performed from Friday through Feb. 13 at the Clague Playhouse Community Theater, 1371 Clague Road. Playtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $21 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+), and 13 for students (any age with valid ID). Box Office hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m. 440-331-0403.
Heart raffle
Community West Foundation and Cleveland Clinic Avon, Fairview, and Lutheran Hospitals will hold the 19th Annual Straight from the Heart Raffle where participants could win $100,000. This year’s raffle has 40 prizes including a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Sea-Doo, a trip to Hawaii, jewelry and Apple electronics. Straight from the Heart proceeds support cardiac services and heart healthy initiatives for Cleveland Clinic’s Avon, Fairview and Lutheran Hospitals and surrounding communities. For a full list of prizes and to purchase tickets, visit HeartRaffle.org. Tickets are $100 each or three for $200. Winners will be announced Feb. 24. Contact Community West Foundation at 440-360-7370 with questions.
WESTSHORE
Hospice of Western Reserve
Warehouse sale
Hospice of the Western Reserve will host a warehouse sale 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 25 and noon-4 p.m. Feb. 26 at 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland. Gently-used home furnishings, accents and accessories will be available. All proceeds benefit Hospice of the Western Reserve patients and families.
Items are carefully curated and sold at a fraction of their retail price. Selections often include fine china, glassware, antiques, jewelry, collectibles, artwork, and more. This sale only – selected glass items 50% off. Cash and major credit cards (VISA, MasterCard, and Discover) are accepted. No checks please. Ample parking is available in the Hospice of the Western Reserve parking lot.
Hospice of the Western Reserve is also seeking donations of furniture and household goods. Furniture items will be previewed by volunteers or by submitted photos prior to acceptance for donation. Tax receipts will be provided. Arrangements can be made to pick up large furniture free of charge from some locations in northern Ohio. (Donations to help defray the cost of movers are greatly appreciated.) Those interested in contributing items for the sale should contact the Warehouse Sale Team at 216-255-9090.
The agency does not accept bedding, books, clothing, car seats, electronics, major appliances, medical supplies, sporting goods, children’s toys and games, computers, mattresses, televisions, and stuffed animals.
Hospice of the Western Reserve warehouse sales are held four times throughout the year. To receive notice of upcoming sales, send an email to: warehousesale@hospicewr.org, or visit hospicewr.org/warehouse for a schedule.
Rotary scholarships
The Lakewood-Rocky River Rotary Foundation is providing $78,532 in grants to local nonprofits and to fund student scholarships/awards. Senior high school students will receive $15,000 toward scholarships while another $7,000 will be dedicated to the rotary's annual speech, music, and art competition. Organizations that received grants include Trials for Hope, Rocky River Meals on Wheels, Lakewood Community Services Center, and more. To date, the foundation has provided over $1.25 million in scholarships and grants.
Orchid show
The Cleveland Botanical Garden’s 17th annual flower show “Orchids Forever” is back Saturday through March 12. This year’s show will highlight the vibrant colors and uniqueness of orchids. The Cleveland Botanical Garden will be transformed into an oasis of flowers. The glasshouse will showcase stunning vignettes of orchids at every angle. The show will include more than 3,000 flowers from all over the world, with over 100 unique types of Orchids. Tickets for members and non-members are: ages 13 and up, $19; ages 3-12, $13; 2 and under, free. Hours are: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays; closed on Mondays (open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 20).
Home show at I-X Center
The Great Big Home + Garden Show is coming to the I-X Center for 10 days, from Feb. 3-12. Visitors will enjoy a hint of spring in the classic movie-themed Garden Showcase and be able to browse the latest in home-design trends as they walk through the Idea Home and Backyard Oasis. Joe Mazza from HGTV’s “Home Inspector Joe” will also be appearing on the Main Stage. There will be eight classic movie-themed gardens created by some of Northeast Ohio’s top landscapers, including gardens based on “The Secret Garden,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”
Hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Feb. 3-4, 10-11; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Feb. 5; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Feb. 6-9; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Feb. 12. Tickets are $15 Box Office (adult admission); $13 Online at greatbighomeandgarden.com; $11 for seniors 65+ with ID (Monday-Thursday only; tickets must be purchased at show box office); $10 group tickets (minimum 20); $5 children ages 6 to 12 years. Hero Hero Days are Feb. 3 and Feb. 10, with active and retired members of the military, as well as first responders, receiving free admission to the show with valid ID.
Women-over-25 scholarship
College Club West is offering scholarships for 2023-24 academic year to women who are residents of the Greater Cleveland area. Applicants must already be pursuing a four-year undergraduate or graduate degree in any area of study. Scholarships with a minimum of $2,000 will be awarded to women who are 25 years and older, based on financial needs, career goals, and academic records. Deadline is March 18. The scholarship application, eligibility requirements and application process can be found at collegeclubwest.org/scholarships or inquires to ccwscholarship@gmail.com
Polka celebration
The Cleveland Polka Association will celebrate National Polka Month on Sunday. The event is at the Holy Spirit Party Center, 5500 West 54th St., Parma, which is all one level and no stairs. Doors open at 1 p.m. with music from 2-6 p.m. by Those Guys from Parma. Donation is $12. For more information please call 216-496-0223. Food and Beverages will be available, NO b.y.o.b., but snacks are welcome. Come dance off all those holiday calories or just sit, relax and listen to some live polka music. Open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.