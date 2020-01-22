AVON/AVON LAKE
CRS Charity Ball
Community Resource Services will hold its annual charity ball, celebrating “Strong Hearts, Strong Community,” Saturday at LaCentre Conference and Banquet Facility in Westlake. Tickets are $135 each or $1,100 for a table of 10. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Donations are being accepted for the silent auction. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.aalcrs.org, or call Pam at 440-933-5639. All proceeds go toward CRS’s mission of diminishing the effects of poverty in Avon and Avon Lake.
AVON
LCCC culinary tour
The Avon Senior Center, 36786 Detroit Road, is offering a visit to the Lorain Community College Culinary School at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 29. The event includes a behind-the-scenes tour of the program, appetizer cooking demonstration and a full lunch of beef tips with mushrooms and side dish provided by the students. The cost is $20 per person. For more information and to register, call 440-934-6452.
AECPTA fundraiser
The Avon Early Childhood PTA, partnering with Cupcake Cravings, will hold a Cupcake Cravings Valentine’s Day Fundraiser. Pre-order your choice of six goodie assortments. To place an order, visit avonecpta.org. The last day to order is Feb. 6. All orders will be picked up in the Media Room at Avon Heritage North Elementary School from 7-8 p.m. Feb. 11.
Race Night
The Avon Lions Club presents “Race Night” from 6-11 p.m. Feb. 8 at Tom’s Country Place. Tickets are $25 per person and include buffet food, beer and wine. BYO spirits and snacks. The event is open only to those 21 or older. Contact any Avon Lions member or email info@avonlions.org. by Feb. 4 to buy tickets. Payments can be mailed to Race Night, 36034 Wyndemere Way, Avon, Ohio 44011.
Avon Garden Club
The Avon Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 in the Orchid Room, Miller Nature Preserve, 2739 Center Road. John Palmer, a certified arborist and tree risk assessment specialist for PlanetCare Landscaping and Arboricultural Services, will present “A Tree Doctor’s Prescription for Healthy Trees.” Light refreshments provided. For more information, call Kathy at 440-668-3969.
AVON LAKE
Avon Lake Democrats
The Avon Lake Democrats will hold their regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Old Firehouse Community Center, State Route 83 and Lake Road. New members are welcome. For more information, contact Jean Sekulic, chair, at 440-933-9600.
Kindergarten Information Night
Avon Lake Kindergarten Information Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Avon Lake Performing Arts Center, 175 Avon Belden Road. Representatives from school PTA groups will also be available to answer questions.
‘Joseph and The Technicolor Dreamcoat’
Mighty Goliath Productions will present “Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 8, 14 and 15, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 and 15 in the Daniel B. Ross Performing Arts Center at Avon Lake High School, 175 Avon Belden Road. The 2 p.m. matinee is a sensory-friendly performance. For ticket information, email tickets@mightygoliath.com. All proceeds go to arts programming at Avon Lake City Schools.
Heritage Avon Lake
Heritage Avon Lake will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Gallery Room at Avon Lake Library, 32649 Electric Blvd. The topic this month is “Doc of Rock & Roll,” presented by Dr. Joel S. Keller. All are invited to attend this free program.
Kindergarten registration
The Avon Lake City Schools Kindergarten Registration for the 2020-21 school year is open online. Follow these steps to register your child. Visit the avonlakecityschools.org, click on “Departments” then choose “Student Registration.” Follow the instructions. Please ensure you have the correct academic year. Next gather all required documents. Then bring them to one of the registration days in the Performing Arts Center on the high school campus. Registration days are Feb. 20, 21 and 24 from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. For more information, call Theresa Martin at 440-933-0984.
Kids Closet table sales
Table reservations are open for the Avon Lake Early Childhood PTA Spring Kids Closet Sale on March 21 at the Avon Lake High School auxiliary gym, 175 Avon Belden Road. Table sales are open to the public and are $30 per 10-foot-by-10-foot space. Sell your gently used infant, child, maternity and teen items, including clothing, toys, furniture, strollers, swings, high chairs and more. Visit alecpta.org to reserve your table or email alecpta@yahoo.com with questions.
BAY VILLAGE
Bay Village Garden Club
The Bay Village Garden Club will meet Monday at Bay United Methodist Church, 29931 Lake Road, between Bassett and Bayview roads. Local art historian and artist Felicia Zaverella Stadelman will present “Monet and the Gardens of Giverny.” Luncheon will be served at 11:30 a.m. There is a $5 fee for registered guests and a $10 fee for walk-ins. Make reservations by calling Sharen at 440-871-9098 or visiting bayvillagegardenclub.com. All interested gardeners are welcome.
‘Soup Supper’
Bay United Methodist Women will hold their annual “Soup Supper” from 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in Fellowship Hall at Bay United Methodist Church, 29931 Lake Road. The cost is $10 per adult and free for children ages 9 and younger. The cost includes all-you-care-to-eat of a variety of homemade soups, rolls, dessert and beverages. All are welcome. Proceeds go toward mission service.
FAIRVIEW PARK
PERI meeting
Chapter 91 of Public Employee Retirees Inc. will meet at 11 a.m. Feb. 10 in the lower-level meeting room at Fairview Park Branch Library, 21255 Lorain Road. The guest speaker will be Greg Deegan, community education director for University Circle Inc. and owner of Cleveland Landmarks Press. Deegan will share insights and photos on “Vintage Cleveland.” His books will be available for purchase. Public sector retirees are welcome. Light refreshments served.
‘I Lava Good Wine II’
The Fairview Park Women’s Club will present “I Lava Good Wine II,” a Hawaiian luau-themed wine tasting and silent auction, from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Gemini Center, 21225 Lorain Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $40 per person and includes admission with appetizers and desserts, along with wine tasting. Additional samples can be purchased. Pay by cash or check. Must be age 21 or older to attend. Deadline for ticket sales is Feb. 10 or sellout. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Nancy at 440-734-9577.
NORTH OLMSTED
St. Brendan School info
St. Brendan School, 4242 Brendan Lane, will hold an Information Night at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Parents will have the opportunity to tour the school and interact with faculty and students. A school open house will be held in conjunction with the Science Fair, Art Show and complimentary pancake breakfast from 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 2. All are welcome. For more information, call 440-777-8433.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Garden Club of North Ridgeville
The Garden Club of North Ridgeville will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at the North Ridgeville Branch Library, 35700 Bainbridge Road. The speaker will be Pam Sikora known as “Nature Pam.” She will present a program titled “Yellowstone: Beauty of the Land.” Guests are welcome. For more information, call 440-365-8522 or visit northridgevillegardenclub.com.
ROCKY RIVER
Trivia Night
Friends of the Rocky River Public Library will hold a Trivia Night from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday at Burntwood Tavern, 19304 Detroit Road. Tickets, $30 per person, include food, trivia and fun. The night will also feature a gift basket raffle, 50-50 raffle, lottery tree raffle and a prize for the winning trivia team. Tickets may be purchased at friends-rocky-river-public-library-inc.square.site. For more information, email friendsrrpl@gmail.com.
Senior center activities
Rocky River Senior Center in collaboration with Arts Renaissance Tremont will hold a free concert at 2 p.m. Jan. 30. Join pianist Joanna Huang and cellists Sarah Miller and James Hettinga as they perform pieces by Fritz Kreisler, Robert Schumann, Luigi Boccherini and Friedrich Kummer. Enjoy shuffleboard at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 7 and 21; chair volleyball at 1:15 p.m. every Thursday; Rocky River Trivia at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14; and cornhole at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 28. To register, call 440-333-6660. Rocky River Senior Center, 21014 Hilliard Blvd., is in the City Hall complex.
Rocky River Coterie
The Rocky River Coterie, a friendship group for Westshore women, will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Don Umerley Civic Center, 21016 Hilliard Blvd. Guest speaker Laura DeMarco, author and art and culture reporter for The Plain Dealer, will present “Cleveland Then and Now.” The public is welcome.
Rocky River Chamber Music
The Rocky River Chamber Music Society presents The Phaeton Piano Trio at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, 20401 Hilliard Blvd. This will be the Eastern Germany-based trio’s first tour in the United States. There is no admission charge. All are welcome. For more information, visit rrcms.org, or follow RRCMS on Facebook and Twitter.
SHEFFIELD-SHEFFIELD LAKE
‘The Drowsy Chaperone’
French Creek Theatre presents “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Feb. 7-23 in French Creek’s Ewing Theatre. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $10-$18 for adults. The box office, 4530 Colorado Ave., is open daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 440-949-5200, ext. 221. Tickets can also be purchased at metroparks.cc/theatre.
WESTLAKE
Gathering Place West
The Gathering Place West, Sandy Borrelli Center, 25425 Center Ridge Road, will hold a Family Drumming Night at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Drums are provided. No experience is necessary. Children are welcome. Advance registration is required by calling 216-595-9546.
Items for WHS sale
The Westlake Historical Society is collecting items for its spring yard sale to be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 4 on the Clague House lawn, 1371 Clague Road. This is a wonderful time of year to declutter your home. For more information, or if you need items to be picked up, call Dave at 440-610-2728 or email claguemuseum@yahoo.com. Letters of donation for tax purposes are available upon request. Proceeds from the sale benefit the WHS programs and museum needs. Volunteers are always welcome to sort items.
Health talk
Medical lecturer Tom Strong will present “Poor Digestive Health” at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 19 at Huntington Woods Care Center, 27705 Westchester Pkwy. A complimentary lunch will be provided. RSVP by Feb. 17 by calling 440-835-5661.
LORAIN COUNTY
JVS open house
The annual Lorain County JVS open house will be held from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday. Attendees will get an in-depth view of the JVS career-technical programs. The JVS Adult Career Center staff will also be on hand for information and registration. Lorain County JVS is at 15181 State Route 58 in Oberlin. For more information, call 440-774-1051, email info@lcjvs.com or visit lcjvs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.