Avon Lake High School students won three National Medals in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, sponsored by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers.
Senior Kate Baugh received a Gold Medal for her photograph “Narcissus,” while senior Elaina DesJardins received a Silver Medal for her photo titled “lay me down.” Senior Vivian Duvall also won a Silver Medal for her digital art called “Mean in Green.” Gold Key winners are invited to a national awards ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City this summer. Silver medalists can take part in a virtual program.
The school asked the students to describe their inspiration.
“ ‘Mean in Green’ was inspired by pop culture style and fashion, with a mix of alienistic and fantasy elements,” Vivian said. “I was watching a lot of online videos involving other worldly topics and drew inspiration from Pinterest images.”
“For my photograph,” Kate said, “the shooting process was very spontaneous and rushed since the setting we were in wasn’t very well lit and as time passed, we couldn’t do any outside shots because it was too dark. I decided to lean into the problem and embrace the light poverty and use it to my advantage to create a more dramatic contrast.”
Elaina said she did her piece for a project on portraits.
“We had to create/set up a portrait that reminded us of that person,” Eliana said. “The girl in the image is so sweet but has had a tough life. I tried to convey this between the flowers and soft fabrics, but you’ll notice her face is very flat.”
You can visit the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers at www.artandwriting.org.
