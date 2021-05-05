AVON
The Avon Board of Education has unanimously named Assistant Superintendent Ben Hodge, 45, as the district’s next superintendent, replacing former superintendent Mike Laub, who accepted a job as the North Royalton City School District’s new superintendent.
Hodge’s new base salary in Avon will be $135,000 annually. The board approved a three-year contract that begins July 1.
The board held two closed-door, executive sessions to interview and discuss candidates to replace Laub. The board never looked at any external candidates, said board President Tara Tatman.
“The board felt it was important to talk to an internal candidate we knew was interested in the position before looking outside of the district,” Tatman said. “We have been very happy with the way that Avon runs as a district (and) we felt like it was the best decision to consider our internal talent first.”
Tatman said Hodge was the only internal candidate considered for the superintendent spot.
“I think that Mr. Hodge is a great leader,” she continued. “He developed great relationships with the staff in the district, which leads to the team working well together.”
The idea of district leadership being a team was a theme that came up repeatedly in comments from Tatman and others regarding the district’s next superintendent.
Prior to his appointment, Hodge said he has no immediate plans for any big changes in the district.
“I will continue to maintain the relationships I have with the staff,” Hodge stated, adding there are several key positions he needs to fill to round out the district team.
The board filled one of those spots the same night it appointed Hodge, giving a three-year contract worth $105,000 annually to Kelli Davisson, who will take over Aug. 1 as principal of Avon Middle School.
Davisson replaces retiring middle school Principal Craig Koehler, whom Hodge described as an “Avon icon.”
Koehler retires after more than 40 years in education.
The new middle school principal has held the same position at Buckeye Intermediate School in Medina County since 2017.
Remaining open administrative jobs around the district include an assistant principal spot at Avon High School and, at the board office level, the newly created position of director of pupil services.
One big milestone headed the district’s way is the opening of the approximately $17 million Performing Arts Center, Hodge said, adding he is hopeful construction will be completed in the fall.
The center is under construction at Avon High School.
Laub described Hodge as the perfect person to replace him.
“We have a great team here and he’s been part of that team for seven years,” Laub said. “He’s a natural fit.”
Hodge has been assistant superintendent for Avon schools since 2017. He was curriculum director from 2014 to 2017. Hodge spent some time as a principal in Westlake City Schools and began his teaching career in 1998 in the Strongsville City Schools. He holds a Master of Education Administration degree from Cleveland State University, where he also gained his superintendent licensure.
Hodge has a Bachelor of Science in Education from Baldwin Wallace University. He lives in Avon Lake with his wife, Robyn. Their daughter, Hailey, is a senior and their son, Hayden, is a freshman, both at Avon Lake High School.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
