The feathered hat has become her trademark, making Lois Shinko instantly recognizable.
“People can see the feathers in a crowd, and they know who I am,” Shinko said.
Mayor Bryan Jensen recently handed Shinko the city’s third annual Living Legacy award, recognizing her many contributions to Avon.
The award was established to honor residents while they are alive, allowing them to know how much they are appreciated. Jensen noted Shinko’s long history of civic involvement, as well as her commitment to Avon’s landmark The Country Store.
Since 1983, Shinko and her husband Bob have run The Country Store in the city’s French Creek District on Detroit Road. She helped form the French Creek Development Association and remains active with the group. City Hall designated the area around the Shinkos’ store at Colorado and Detroit roads as the French Creek Historic District.
Lois has also been involved with everything from annual Candlelight Christmas Walks to Easter egg hunts and … outhouse races.
The latter began in the early 1970s as a way of drawing attention to a local church flea market. Ramshackle outhouses on wheels cruised wildly down Stoney Ridge Road to Detroit Road. The annual races were discontinued when one of the carousing privies almost smashed into an Avon police cruiser.
The Shinkos, both 85, had long been fans of antiques and opened their antique and collectibles store in a building that dates to 1896. The building once belonged to Lois’s great-great aunt Emma Weiler, who ran a millinery next door to what is now the Shinkos’ store. That bit of family history is a big reason the couple are always seen in vintage hats. Lois has her feathers; Bob has a black top hat.
“They love being here preserving history,” said daughter Ann Marie Brown, who proudly shows off a thick binder of newspaper clippings and other items related to her parents.
In 1978, the Shinkos organized what grew into the city’s popular Candlelight Walk at Christmas. Both Ann Marie and brother David were involved in the inaugural event, dressed up in holiday costumes. The Shinkos had restored the building housing their store. Lois talks about a picture they have of David, 4 at the time, sitting on the floor of the shop in a cloud of dust.
The Christmas event remains popular. Still, the Shinkos might be best known for launching the Aunt Teak and Uncle Junque citywide garage sale. The city recognizes the annual sale, designating the fourth week in July for the event. On the day of the sale, a polka band usually plays in the gazebo across the street from the Shinkos’ store.
Lois also had a hand in launching Avon’s Easter Egg Hunt about 10 years ago. This year’s French Creek Foundation Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt is planned for April 9 at Avon Middle School, 3445 Long Road. Lois is particularly proud of helping create the Easter Egg Hunt, mentioning it several times during an interview.
The hair under her trademark hat might be gray, but Lois shows few other signs of her age, talking amiably, laughing a lot, her eyes bright and shining. The soft-spoken Bob seems equally energetic. Lois insists she and her husband will remain involved with their adopted hometown, to which they moved in the 1970s,as long as possible.
“We keep doing this because otherwise we’d just be sitting around,” she said.
Brown said both her parents, especially Lois, insist on running the store.
“She wants to keep working, so why not?” she added.
Grandsons Nathan, 10, and Evan, 8, visit the store often, according to their father, David.
“I like looking at all the stuff,” Nathan said. “It’s pretty cool.”
That stuff includes a huge variety of items. Fancy aged cups and saucers mingle with antique boxes once containing now outmoded household, name brand items. There are also dolls, furniture, vintage signs and many other items too numerous to list. Ann Marie notes her mother has a specific area of the store containing items she will not sell.
A Cleveland school teacher, Ann Marie is not positive she or David will take over the shop someday.
“We’d like to keep it in the family, but maybe not as an antique store,” she said.
The antiques aren’t going anywhere for now.
“We’ll be here as long as we possibly can,” Lois said, smiling.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.