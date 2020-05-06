AVON
“We don't take our luck for granted.” That said, Mayor Bryan Jensen explained that Avon is planning because there will be some challenges ahead. “We'll see where everything falls out by July,” he said, adding that it sounds as if Ohio businesses will reopen by mid-June, albeit with restrictions and changes. He said he expects the city's revenue will be down through the second quarter.
“If everybody is back and working for the most part, by August revenue will come back.” He attributed his cautious optimism to the fact that the city was in a great position before the health emergency began. “We're optimistic but realistic,” he said.
The city has put a hiring freeze in place and is holding off on equipment and other purchases. The fire department training tower project is on hold while the Detroit-Nagel Road roundabout project has been slowed, although actual construction wasn't to begin for two years. That's for starters.
Jensen is worried about Avon's many small businesses that have not yet heard from the state about reopening. That includes barber shops and hair salons. He was disappointed they were not included in the current round of reopenings “We have a lot of them in Avon so I'm a little more sensitive,” he said. “If dentists can be open, I'd love to see hair salons and barber shops open alongside.”
“For me, I look at whether a business can make up for those losses. Manufacturing can. You cannot do an extra haircut. For any you missed, you never make that back up.”
Jensen said restaurants are in tough shape and may not be able to make a profit until next year. “Who can hold on that long?” he asked.
He also believes officials have underestimated the need for child care parents need to return to work. Gov. Mike DeWine has not yet talked about reopening the state's child care centers.
“Most people want to be working,” Jensen said. “In this community, there's gratitude they can be working and disappointment that they cannot be at work.”
Jensen acknowledges the balance that must now be struck. “How do we protect and how do we get out?”
“If we can make people feel like they're safe, it could bring people out.” He says this is key to helping retail and restaurants make a comeback.
The city's usually busy planning docket has slowed, Jensen said. “Anybody with a business is a little bit hesitant to spend until we see what full opening looks like. Not knowing the future makes us all nervous.”
Then sounding a note of optimism, Jensen said “I'm proud of our first responders and our administration. There have been some trying times, but they come to work ready to work.”
He also praised the community's show of support and appreciation for health care workers.
The mayor provided the following answers to a questionnaire sent by West Life to area mayors:
Is your community considering any personnel furloughs or layoffs? Not at this time. But given that things are changing daily, it is not out of the question.
Do you have a hiring freeze in place? Yes.
Will summer recreation/pool help be hired this year? We are still trying to figure that out. We haven’t had any guidance from the governor related to pool openings as of yet. The opening of the pool, slated for Memorial Day weekend, has been delayed.
If you are hiring for any positions, what are they? No.
Are you cutting or terminating any programs? Which ones? For what duration? The Safety Fair, Duck Tape Festival and Memorial Day Parade have been canceled. The Eagle Run has been postponed. Safety Town has been put on hold.
Have you gone forward or halted infrastructure or building projects? Please elaborate. We are delaying as many projects as we can. The smaller-dollar projects are moving forward as planned. The Fire Department Training Tower has been delayed and repaving of French Creek is on hold. Equipment purchases have been put on hold. Elizabeth/Puth/Joseph is still going forward since that was an EPA-mandated project. Each city department is looking at their budgets to see where we can save money.
How much was the community's income tax revenue down in March 2020 compared to March 2019? (number and percentage, please) The city’s income tax revenue is up from last year for the month of March. We anticipate that April’s revenue will show a decrease and then May’s should be a significant decrease.
Have other revenue streams been impacted? Which ones? Ex mayor's court, traffic citations, recreation fees, pool passes, facility rental? What is the anticipated aggregate amount of this revenue loss for 2020? All of these revenue streams have been negatively impacted, including our hotel bed tax revenue.
What other adjustments or cuts to the budget will be made other than personnel, services and infrastructure? We are looking at all ways to save money at this point.
