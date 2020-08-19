Some have trouble adjusting to changes retirement brings to daily schedules and activities. Mike Emling is not one of them.
The recently retired Avon assistant fire chief says he has already adjusted to hearing a wailing siren and not automatically worrying about what first responders are about to encounter and whether a firefighter would need to be called in to assure staffing was adequate. “Now I wonder, but don't miss it because of the stress. It's a relief; the stress is gone,” he said.
After 36 years, Emling, 63, decided it was time for someone younger to step into the leadership role he was stepping away from. He said while he is still in good health, he and his grade school sweetheart and wife, Sharon, plan to enjoy life. “We're going to do things as we want, when we want,” he said.
He said he intends to make good on a promise to give his wife a new kitchen. They will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary later this month.
The Avon resident said life in the thriving city is very different from the largely rural community the couple moved to in 1979. Avon had an all-volunteer fire department at the time, and the community was desperate for firefighters who could work days, Emling said. At the time his full-time job was with Cleveland Electric Illuminating Co. at the Avon Lake power plant. However, he had worked on an “on call” basis for the Berea Fire Department right out of high school. He applied.
Working as a firefighter/paramedic was second nature to him. As a kid, he would jump on his bike any time he heard a siren and chase through the streets of Berea hoping to see firefighters at work, including his dad.
He was even allowed onto a firetruck now and then and recalled how firefighters had to put an arm around him to keep him from bouncing off the back of the engine when it hit a big bump.
By fall 2002, Avon had begun to grow and city leaders decided to ask voters for money to build a fire station. That happened and the following July, the city swore in its first full-time firefighters, including Emling. As best as he could recall, he thought there were 12 to 15 firefighters at that time working three shifts. Today, there are 42, including support staff. Twenty years ago, the department received about 200 calls a year. This year, it is on track for more than 3,500.
As his responsibilities grew, so did his family. The Emlings have a son, Chris, a firefighter/paramedic with Sheffield Village, and a daughter, Stephanie, a medical assistant at the Cleveland Clinic.
History repeated itself when Emling began taking Chris as a young boy to work with him.
Looking back, Emling says he will have done his job if firefighters understand the most important part of their job is respect for citizens. “Hospitals tell us how to treat; we have procedures and protocols, but it's the human element they don't teach us. We need to be compassionate.”
“When people call us, they're calling at the worst time in their lives. It's not BS. They're having a problem and they need help.” He went on. “Don't judge. Make sure everyone gets class-one treatment. You may be the last person that person sees.”
That emphasis on compassionate service is the result of an experience Emling had. He responded to a call from a woman in her 60s who had cancer and a “Do not resuscitate” order. He held her hand and asked, “Is there anything I can do for you?” He said they locked eyes and she responded, “No. It's time to go.”
“I'll never forget that moment, how much it means to be there for someone,” he said. “I felt it was an honor to be there and make her comfortable. She got the best treatment I could give her to ease her suffering — she did not pass alone. She had somebody with her and that person was me,” he said, emotion in his voice. He said now that he is in his 60s, the experience hits him just as strongly.
Emling was recognized by Mayor Bryan Jensen and City Council at its Aug. 10 meeting. Jensen said in an email to West Life, “What has always stood out for me, regarding Mike Emling, wasn’t only that he was a great Assistant Fire Chief, it’s what a genuinely good person he is. Another thing that stood out for me is the love he has for his family. I am happy that he’ll now have the time to enjoy and spend with his wife, children and grandchildren. His retirement is well deserved.”
The retired assistant chief had positive things to say about the community that has been his home for 41 years. “It's been an honor to be part of that department and part of this city and be a part of the growth of both.” He urged the city to plan ahead for five years to meet the community’s expanding needs and resulting pressure on the department to ensure the entire city is properly protected.
