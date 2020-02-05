The Avon High School Competition Cheerleading Squad will compete for a national championship Thursday through Monday in Orlando.
The Universal Cheerleading Association’s National High School Cheerleading Championship is considered the most prestigious cheerleading championship competition in the United States.
Led by Coach Marissa Mahilo, the Avon cheerleaders qualified for the contest in October. The school is competing nationally for the first time in more than a decade.
The 16-member squad will perform a game-day routine consisting of band dance, cheer, sideline chant and fight song. The squad also will perform a traditional performance routine consisting of a cheer and chant; and a music portion with tumbling, jumps and a dance.
The championships will be televised on ESPN and ESPN2.
