Art aficionados should mark their calendars for Sept. 25, when Creative Space Avon will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a juried show featuring art by award winners from past gallery shows.
The free event is from 7 to 10 p.m. at 33760 Lear Industrial Pkwy., Avon. Masks are required. All art will be for sale.
“It is exciting to see the diversified entries coming in for this special Anniversary celebration,” owner-designer Judy Kean said in an email. The original date for the celebration was delayed due to COVID-19.
Kean noted that while most gallery shows are being done virtually, she has held two gallery shows recently.
“I believe the artisans need to show their art live, and online is just not the same as meeting the client and meeting the artist,” she said, adding that the gallery also provides video of available art at www.creativespaceavon.com.
Kelly Hartman Jadach of Medina is one of the featured artists. The fused-glass artist says she loves working with glass because of its versatility and endless array of beautiful colors. “I am inspired by nature, color and pushing the limit to what I can achieve through glass fusing,” she said.
Another participant is Adrian DesJardin of Avon Lake, whose art has a Rust Belt look with his unique style, according to Kean. His mixed-media pieces are composed of found objects including metal, painted pieces and wood.
Kean expects more than 50 pieces will be displayed. Judging will be done by Zackary Hoon, owner of GalleryPlus at 78th Street Studios in Cleveland. Winners will receive cash prizes. Kean is using COVID-10 funds awarded by the Lorain Chamber of Commerce to cover the expense.
To add to the festivities, Peter Vallejo will be guest guitarist for the evening.
The gallery will also be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. The show closes Oct. 22 with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Private appointments to view the art can be made by calling 440-823-7406.
