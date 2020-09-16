Visitors to Avon parks or school buildings can take in colorful, larger-than-life flower and art sculptures created from Duck Tape as part of a scavenger hunt sponsored by Duck Brands and its parent company, Avon-based Shurtech Technologies.
Visitors are encouraged to take photos and post them on Twitter or Instagram through Oct. 2. Each post is an entry to win prizes including Duck Tape products, gift cards and swag valued at up to $1,000.
Among the flower sculptures is a 12-foot-high water tower, a 6-by-12-foot flower wall, an 8-foot-tall carnation chair and a human-size honeycomb and honey bee photo booth created by Art Academy of Cincinnati student artists.
Duck Brands wanted to showcase the student art, given the enormous effort it takes to create the pieces, the company said in a news release. Typically, the art would have been on view during this summer’s Duct Tape festival, canceled because of COVID-19.
The sculptures can be viewed at:
Water Tower, Avon Board of Education Building, 36600 Detroit Road
Carnation Chair, Avon East Elementary School, 3100 Nagel Road
Honeycomb & Honeybee Photo Booth, Avon Middle School, 3445 Long Road
Avon Letter Sign, along with larger-than-life-size Grapes, Crushers Stadium, 2009 Baseball Blvd.
Voice Tube Flowers, Every Child’s Playground, 36265 Detroit Road
Flower Garden, Avon Early Learning Center, 3075 Stoney Ridge Road
Flower Wall, Schwartz Road Park, 35001 Schwartz Road
Complete contest rules can be found at DuckBrand.com/ScavengerHunt.
