Avon is moving ahead with design plans for a $1.2 million walking and biking trail that will run 1.6 miles along French Creek Road between Detroit Road and the Sheffield Village border.
City Council voted 5-2 to start the engineering work to develop a design for the 10-foot-wide asphalt trail. The Sept. 14 vote followed weeks of meetings where residents spoke for and against the project.
Prior to the vote, Councilmember Tammy Holtzmeier offered a resolution to table the measure. She has been outspoken during recent meetings about the proposed trail. She wanted to rewrite the motion to reduce the trail’s length by nearly half. She maintained it would offer the city other opportunities for trails should nearby privately owned land ever become available for purchase. Her motion was defeated 5-2.
Councilman Bob Butkowski voted for tabling the measure and ultimately voted with Holtzmeier against the resolution to begin engineering work. He said other locations, including nearly 80 acres in Avon owned by Lorain County Metro Parks, would be better places to begin connecting Metro Parks, city parks and residential developments.
The trail is part of a plan in conjunction with Sheffield Village and Lorain County Metro Parks to create safe walking and biking pathways throughout the region, a goal of the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency’s Transportation for Livable Communities Initiative. The project has been in development for three years. At each step, community meetings were held to gain resident input. Surveys were also administered.
The city then applied for a grant from NOACA to cover a portion of construction expenses. Last April, officials were notified that $250,000 was being awarded. Passage of the resolution will allow the city to hold onto the grant funds.
Had the resolution been voted down, or had the plan to build a trail along the entirety of French Creek been altered as Holtzmeier proposed, there was doubt about whether the city could have used the money. In addition, council was informed that the best way to leverage additional funds, whether from NOACA or other sources, was to spend the grant money the city had been awarded by beginning the project. Mayor Bryan Jensen said the city intends to pursue other grant opportunities as well.
During a phone interview following an earlier council meeting, City Engineer Ryan Cummins explained that the engineering work about to take place would determine which side of the street the trail could be built on. That means considering which utilities, if any, need to be moved or worked around and ensuring proper drainage, something of utmost concern with all Avon projects. Traffic safety issues will also be incorporated as part of the plan, he said.
During the council sessions and on the phone, Cummins emphasized that multiple approvals would be required before any work begins. That is because the trail will be paid for, in part, with federal highway transportation funds. The Ohio Department of Transportation will review the plans to ensure the design meets federal and state regulations. Jensen said the community will have an opportunity to weigh in again when the engineering plan goes before council.
Contact freelance writer Michele Murphy at avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
