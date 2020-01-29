AVON
Seven Avon High School art students have received Gold Key Awards, top honors in the competitive Lorain County Regional Scholastic Art Exhibition.
The exhibit runs through Feb. 20 at the Beth K. Stocker Art Gallery on the Lorain County Community College campus in Elyria.
Avon High School seniors who received Gold Key Awards are: Brooklyn Wentz for drawing and illustration; Madeline Gardner for photography, Kendall Warnkin in mixed media; Taryn Bolen for drawing and illustration; and Natalie Woods (two Gold Keys) for painting.
The juniors who won Gold Key Awards were Joshua Boesger (two Gold Keys) for painting, drawing and illustration and Austin Strauss for photography.
An awards ceremony for the Gold Key winners will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the gallery.
The students’ work will advance to a national exhibit in New York City this spring to be judged.
“I’m really proud of the kids and the amount of work they have put into it,” said Avon High School art teacher Karen Busch. “The exhibit is the gallery's most popular one of the year. It’s great exposure for the students’ work and it has a lot of visitors. It helps display the diversity and talent of student artists in our region. We had a good showing.”
The eight Avon students who won Silver Key Awards, the second-highest category for recognition, are: sophomore Libby Regas (two); juniors Joshua Boesger and Austin Strauss; and seniors Taryn Bolen, Madeline Gardner, Jenna Mintzlaff, Olivia Oprea and Brooklyn Wentz.
Avon students who received Honorable Mentions for their work are: freshman Samantha Keressi (two); sophomores Julie Peterson, Libby Regas and Liza Woods; Juniors Austin Strauss and Carson Overy (two each); seniors Jeremy Harrison, Gianna Lopiccolo (two), Jenna Mintzlaff (two), Jasmine Ortiz, Claire Schwartz, Kendall Warnkin (three), Brooklyn Wentz (two) and Natalie Woods.
Busch entered a variety of two- and three-dimensional works for the students in the advanced placement and ceramics classes.
The Scholastic Art Awards program is the largest annual art competition in the United States. Students in schools across the United States and Canada create 150,000 entries each year. The local exhibit draws from public, parochial, and private middle and high schools from Lorain, Erie and Huron counties. Each year, more than 1,400 original works of art from the regions’ students are entered by art teachers.
Work was juried by a panel of art and design professionals and professors in Northeast Ohio and judged by originality, technical skill and emergence of personal vision.
The categories include architecture, ceramics, glass, comic art, design, digital, drawing, illustration, editorial cartoon, fashion design, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, video game design, and senior portfolio.
Gallery hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The gallery also is open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays and during Stocker Center Hoke Theater performances.
The sponsored by the Nordson Corp. with additional funding from the C. Paul Stocker Arts Foundation and Lorain County Community College.
