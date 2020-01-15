Members of the Avon High School hockey team took some time Friday to read to first and second graders at Avon East Elementary School. Assistant coach Craig Umland and players Vince Heironymus, Cal Miller, Alex Tompkins, Matthew Folds and Jack Goetz read stories such as “The Real Story of the 3 Little Pigs!” and provided hockey artwork for the young students to do.
