An architecture, interiors and engineering firm specializing in learning environments is being hired to create a plan to renovate or rebuild district buildings.
The firm, Fanning Howley, is being brought in after a 39-member committee spent roughly the last year studying the physical condition of city schools. But the group hit a wall and district officials have decided to bring in outside help.
The goal is for Fanning Howley to develop a “playbook” providing guidance and options for a possible construction bond issue on the November 2023 ballot, said company representative Rodney Wilford.
Superintendent Robert Scott said operating the older schools is getting more difficult and expensive. The district also is experiencing a large increase in its student body. More students are likely on the way.
There are plans for 750 new homes over the next three years, Scott said.
Fanning Howley will survey the district's physical needs, hold public meetings and, if needed, help with a bond campaign. The company could supply everything from oversight of public meetings to yard signs to door hangers.
Scott said negotiations are in progress with Fanning Howley, including the cost of the contract. The schools may not need all the services offered by Fanning Howley, Scott said.
Officials interviewed approximately five firms, including some local firms, before deciding on Fanning Howley, a Columbus-based company.
“It’s amazing how much they accomplished,” said school board President Jim Stobe of the facilities committee. The group was made up of residents and parents, teachers and administrators. One of those administrators was district Director of Operations Ned Lauver, who said the committee decided to concentrate on replacing buildings rather than renovating them because of cost factors.
The facilities committee will stay involved in an advisory capacity. The group has no authority to make decisions for the district. Lauver believes the group greatly aided the district.
"The groundwork has been done and laid out," he said.
Scott said the district’s biggest challenges are its elementary and intermediate schools. Avon Lake has five K-8 schools that are between 60 and 80 years old. Classroom design and teaching methods changed drastically during that time, said Fanning Hawley’s Dennis Honkula, a former school superintendent and teacher.
In addition to the facilities committee, the district also worked with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission early last spring to assess its physical needs. The OFCC rated buildings in several categories and estimated the cost to renovate or replace them. Lauver said one of his first jobs after arriving in the district was to study the state's findings.
One example of the OFCC's conclusions was to estimate the cost to renovate Troy Intermediate School as $15.6 million. The estimate for replacing it was $24 million. The estimated renovation cost for the district was $93.6 million. That does not mean the district needs $93 million in repairs, officials said when the OFCC released its report. The figure is the amount needed to make every district building like new.
Scott said the schools may or may not work with the OFCC in the future. Working with the OFCC reduces local control.
Wilford believes the district wants an agreement with his company by the next school board meeting, 6:30 p.m. May 10 at Avon Lake High School. Fanning Howley’s study is expected to take about one year.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.