Avon Lake City Schools are planning to allow the high school’s 351 graduating seniors to receive diplomas in outdoor ceremonies at the district's football stadium June 3-5.
Graduates will schedule a time to walk across a stage with four guests able to watch. Given restrictions on group gatherings, seniors will walk one at a time and not as a group.
According to a May 8 letter from high school Principal Melissa Isaly-Johns to parents, once all students have received their diplomas, a video recording will be compiled showing each graduate walking the stage. The video will also incorporate elements of traditional commencement exercises, according to the letter. It will be released on a website being created for graduation 2020.
The letter promised that more detail would be forthcoming. As of copy deadline May 20, Isaly-Johns had not responded to multiple email requests for additional information.
Contact freelance writer Michele Murphy at avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
