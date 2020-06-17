“I love my fellow humans,” said Avon Lake’s Julia Aldredge. “If more people loved each other we’d all be a lot better off.”
After speaking with Aldredge for just a few minutes, there can be no doubt of that belief. The same can be said of her husband and son.
A longtime seamstress specializing in blankets and in possession of three self-threading sewing machines, Aldredge, 51, decided she needed to do something when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
With a laugh, husband Aeneas Aldredge, also 51, said for those unfamiliar with sewing hobbyists, they collect fabric the same way the dragon Smaug collected coins in the fantasy classic “The Hobbit.” When Julia hit upon the idea of making masks, it didn’t take long for her husband and their son Atticus, 14, to get involved. Father and son act as cutters, snipping both fabric and elastic. They also act as “flippers,” turning partially made masks inside out allowing Julia to stitch both sides of the masks. Julia keeps different color threads in each of her sewing machines to hasten the sewing process. She has numerous patterns of fabric ranging from The Ohio State University to Superman themes. “Star Wars” masks are coming soon.
Both Julia and Aeneas work for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. She does administrative work, while he is music director at John Marshall High School. With schools employing virtual learning, the whole family had some at-home time to work on masks.
While Atticus said he misses physically going to school — most frustrated by the cancellation of athletics — “I just like working with my family.”.
Atticus and a friend rode bicycles from Huntington Beach in Bay Village to Sandusky and back, delivering masks along the way. The round-trip was about 100 miles.
While Julia had plenty of fabric on hand, she received what she called a huge donation of fabric as word got around regarding her efforts — a car arrived on her doorstep stuffed front to back with different kinds of fabric, collected over the years by the mother of the donor. Julia estimates she has personally spent several hundred dollars to make more than 2,000 masks and hand them out free of charge.
Julia said reports of her efforts spread mostly by word of mouth. Facebook also played a part. That is how a woman from Strongsville, whose nephew was about to ship out with the Navy, ended up contacting Julia about the need for masks for her son’s vessel, the USS Halsey. The Aldredges needed to make 300 masks in a week. They then enlisted the USO to deliver the masks to the San Francisco port from which the ship departed. Julia’s masks also have made it as far as Washington state, South Carolina and numerous other spots.
The family also donated masks to area hospitals such as The Cleveland Clinic, area Veterans Affairs facilities and at least two local nursing homes. For Atticus, mask deliveries became a way to help Boy Scouts of America Troop 334 of Avon Lake. The Scouts sold maple syrup to raise money and Atticus sold out his allotment of syrup as the family handed out masks. Within the next two years, he hopes to earn Eagle Scout honors.
While Julia and her husband acknowledge there is some controversy over the wearing of masks, both added they received no pushback regarding their efforts. While demand for the masks has dropped, Julia believes a possible second wave of outbreaks will reignite a need for her family’s efforts. While she fears a second outbreak, she doesn’t fear the work potentially coming her way.
“This has become my relaxation now, my way to get away,” Julia said.
