City Councilman Mark Spaetzel is the first to declare his candidacy for the city’s mayor after Greg Zilka’s 12th year in office ends with his retirement this year.
The primary election on May 2 will determine the top two candidates who will vie for the mayor’s office in the Nov. 7 general election. Spaetzel, 59, has represented Ward 3 since his appointment to the seat in September 2020. He was then elected to it in November 2021. The mayor’s position is a four-year term that pays $98,000 annually.
Prior to his council position, Spaetzel served for more than 35 years with Bay Village’s police department, including seven years as police chief. He’s since worked as a project manager for Bay Village.
Spaetzel said he expects to face “at least one, if not more” other candidates in the primary, though he declined to identify who that may be.
“It’s typical with a longtime incumbent to see a large field of candidates for the job. I think it’s good for any election to see some competition. It tends to focus on what the issues are that the community faces. In this case, it’s not a partisan election. I want to serve everyone” in Avon Lake, he said.
Spaetzel said he is motivated to lead the community because he’s lived most of his 59 years in Avon Lake. “I graduated from Avon Lake high school; one of my grandparents was one of 15 people in the (school’s) first graduating class. I hope one day my grandchildren will also be graduates.”
In making his candidacy announcement, Spaetzel emphasized the potential for Avon Lake’s future growth. “I’ve watched Avon Lake grow from a small community to a population of more than 25,000 people, while retaining a small-town feel.”
He particularly pointed to the redevelopment of the power plant, which shuttered last spring and is undergoing demolition now. The site is owned and is being developed by Louisville-based Charah Solutions Inc.
“We have so many opportunities to grow so much in the coming years. The Power Plant project will be a big part of that. It’s a once in a generation opportunity to open the lakefront for our residents.”
As mayor, Spaetzel said that he would expect to work with the city’s current directors and managers, rather than sweep through with a personnel overhaul.
“I wouldn’t be making wholesale changes,” he said. “I meet with most directors on a regular basis. The city has great people working for it. At the same time, hearing, ‘because that’s the way we’ve always done it’ isn’t my favorite thing to hear.”
While serving on council’s public works committee, Spaetzel said he has studied how the city will maintain police and fire services in the wake of the failure of a ballot issue that would increase their funding in last November’s election.
“It will be one of our biggest challenges in the face of inflation and a possible recession,” he said. “We have to find the best way to use the tax dollars we have to preserve and even improve the high level of services.”
Zilka , who was Spaetzel’s social studies teacher at Avon Lake high school, said he could not give him an official endorsement this early in the process. “Others will most definitely run also.”
But he only has good things to say about Spaetzel based on their longtime relationship.
“He was an outstanding student. He served Bay Village well as police chief and has served well with the Avon Lake City Council in the past three years. He is dedicated and has a lot to offer.”
