How to bait a hook. How to cast a line into the water. How to know when you’re getting a bite and how to reel your line back to shore. These are just a few of the fishing basics learned by youngsters under 15, courtesy of the city recreation department’s Fishing with Friends.
Debi Birch is a city recreation employee running the program at the Walker Road Park Reservoir, a short walk from the city’s border with Bay Village. Joining her most days is department summer intern Kaitlyn Kwiat, a recreation and parks management student at Kent State University. She is not new to fishing.
“Dad taught me well,” Kwiat said.
Fishing with Friends provides participants with everything from poles, including some pint-size polls for younger anglers, to tackle and bait. Either Birch or Kwiat demonstrates how to bait a hook, cast out into the reservoir and reel back in the fishing line.
Open to residents and nonresidents, the program runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Walker Road Park Reservoir, 31565 Walker Road.
“We get people from all over,” Birch said. “We’ve got people coming in from the east side of Cleveland.”
“It’s just a Saturday morning start to a daddy-daughter day,” said dad Andrew Capruniello. The daughter part of the duo was Emma, 3, making her fishing debut.
After Birch baited her hook with part of a worm, Emma and her dad headed off to some shade.
“She could end up being better than me,” Capruniello said. “Daddy’s not really much of a fisherman.”
As they walked up to the Fishing with Friends equipment stand, Rob and Rebecca Niehaus didn’t need to introduce themselves to Birch or Kwiat. They and daughter Anna, 6, along with a brother, have visited the reservoir numerous times, often in the company of their nanny during the week.
“I just like the feeling out here,” Rebecca said.
Birch said anglers can pull in bluegill, large and smallmouth bass, catfish and carp from the reservoir, which is stocked by the city. There are supposedly trout in the man-made lake, though Birch said she’s never seen anybody land one.
Kwiat said KSU officials told her she need not seek a summer internship because of the current health pandemic. She decided she wanted to do something with the summer anyway and landed in Avon Lake.
“I just love it out here,” Kwiat said. “I can’t imagine spending the rest of my life sitting behind a desk.”
Kwiat had previously indicated she is an experienced angler. But both she and Birch say they have no qualms and are not in the least bit squeamish about handling bait – in other words, worms – or in pulling a fish off a hook. On this day, plenty of anglers not taking part in the city youth program also surrounded the reservoir. Birch said raw hotdogs are a common bait used by many local fishermen.
Labeling himself a regular, Michael Teed of Avon, says he really doesn’t mind if he catches anything or not.
“Catching something is always better, of course,” he said. “But I just come out here for the fun of it… It’s nice and quiet and relaxing and it’s one of the few things you can just come out and do right now.”
Fishing with Friends is free, supported by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the federal Wildlife and Sports Fish Restoration Act and other public and private donors. The program will accommodate children over age 15 if equipment is available. All anglers under 18 must have a signed permission slip completed during or prior to their first fishing experience at the reservoir. Children under 12 must be accompanied and supervised by someone 14 or older. Permission slips or participation forms are available on the Avon Lake Recreation Department website, avonlakeoh.myrec.com.
No fishing licenses are required.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.