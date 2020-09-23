A committee formed by City Council President Martin O’Donnell is trying to make the city friendlier to businesses.
The business navigation committee, consisting of O’Donnell, Ward 1 Councilwoman Billie Jo David and Economic Development Director Ted Esborn, among others, began its work in July.
“We have been interviewing businesses the last month and a half to get their views on what we do well or where we need to improve the process for new businesses building or present businesses expanding in Avon Lake,” O’Donnell said.
Even as the committee continues its work, Esborn announced the arrival of four new retailers.
Opening the week of Sept. 14, the first to welcome customers was Maison, an interior design shop at 186 Lear Road near Division Road.
The design shop will share space with Antica Modern, a specialty paint and finishing store that Esborn said hopes to open by early October.
Mimzy’s Bakehouse will fill a vacant space at 3284 Walker Road in Avon Lake Town Center. The bakery will sit between Floors & More and Erie Burgers.
Maker Space Studios plans a ribbon-cutting 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at 690 Avon Belden Road next to Salad KraZe.
Esborn said Maker Space will rent kilns and studio space to artists along with similar activities.
None of the four businesses received financial help from the city. They all are eligible for grants from Avon Lake’s Job Growth Incentive Program, Esborn said. Businesses can receive up to 25% of the additional income tax paid when bringing a new business to the city or expanding an existing enterprise. Awards are made in April, he added.
In information given to council at its Aug. 24 meeting, the business navigation committee presented legislators with six objectives.
They include developing stronger links between the building, planning and zoning and economic development departments and providing additional oversight and accountability of these departments not routinely reviewed by City Council.
O’Donnell stated the process has and will continue to include meeting with building, zoning and public works officials to understand current processes and determine “weak links.” The committee plans to go on meeting with business owners to learn the quality of their interactions with the city. O’Donnell several times mentioned meeting with officials from other cities to learn about their best practices as well as their obstacles.
Complaints from current or would-be Avon Lake business owners spurred him into action, O’Donnell said. He added business owners and developers working with the city reported having to pay unexpected fees, being confused by the overall process as well as being uninformed about where they stood in the process.
“I think overall Avon Lake is a business-friendly city,” Esborn said. “But it is good to take a look at all the points of contact between businesses and City Hall.”
O’Donnell said existing and prospective business owners have been very cooperative in meeting with the navigation committee. Creation of a clean, clear business development or expansion process is the goal of the committee, he added.
“We don’t want anyone to get lost in the system,” the council president said.
Council will hear the recommendations of the committee sometime next month. Those recommendations will be “much more solid, much more specific” than the group’s objectives, O’Donnell said.
The navigation committee meets the third Thursday of every month. Business people currently working with the city or hoping to are invited to meet with the committee. Those interested may call Clerk of Council Valerie Rosmarin at 440-930-4107.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
