Avon Lake High School senior Lily Good, left, is Maid Marian and freshman Jeremy Sapola is Robin Hood.

 Photo courtesy Laura Golde

The Avon Lake High School Drama Club is presenting “The Trials of Robin Hood’’ by Will Averill, 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Dr. Daniel B. Ross Performing Arts Center, 175 Avon Belden Road. For tickets, go to avonlakedramaclub.com. Told from the perspectives of Robin, Maid Marian and Prince John, this comic tale combines three different stories into one, with three different endings, leaving it up to the audience to decide which one is true.

