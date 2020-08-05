These days, Stop 65 of the Lake Shore Electric Railway at the intersection of Electric Boulevard and Lake Road probably is best known as the location of a bright orange passenger car once used by the long-defunct railway system.
Opposite the Gen On power station on Lake and surrounding the train car is the Beach Park Stop 65 retail center, consisting of restaurants and an antiques/collectibles store.
Next summer the center should be home to the Lake Shore Electric Railway Museum, a project of the Avon Lake Historical Society, said group president Tony Tomanek and secretary Thomas Patton.
For now, at the northeast corner of the shopping plaza, inside what was Patton’s enterprise, Commerce Benefits, is what Patton and Tomanek call a small taste of what the full-fledged museum will look like. A lobby inside the entryway is covered with wall-size photos of the railway in its heyday. Several businesses still rent offices in the building, but most of the space is given over to various collections of items related to the railway, with many of those collections donated by local historian and author Dennis Lamont. Some of the collections also belong to Patton.
“I started collecting things because I had an interest in the railway and because I like history,” Patton said.
Now retired, Patton owns the Stop 65 retail strip.
If a retail center dominates the south side of that stretch of Lake, that wasn’t the case 100 years ago. The area around Stop 65 was called “Beach Park.” There was a swimming area as well as a park across the street from the trolley station. Beach Park is described as a small amusement park, with baseball fields, bowling alleys, a carousel and camping. According to a short history put together by the historical society, Stop 65 was a popular destination for fun seekers from all over Northeast Ohio.
“For over three decades, the electric interurban railways played a major part in the economic life of the Midwest,” reads part of the introduction to Patton’s book “Lakeshore Electric Railway,” a detailed history of the railway. Patton co-wrote the book with Lamont and another local historian, Albert Doane. The trio describes the electric trains as a transitional step from traditional railroads to cars and buses. The Lake Shore Railway largely was complete by 1910, with the Lake Shore company operating routes from Cleveland to Detroit, via Avon Lake — then known as Beach Park — with stops in Sandusky, Toledo and Detroit.
Major construction of the railway museum, which consists of some 17,000 square feet total, is complete at a cost of approximately $400,000. A state grant provided $175,000 with the historical society raising the rest. The group wanted to move forward with setting up displays and so on but, as with so many other things, the coronavirus pandemic slowed its plans.
“We just haven’t been able to do a whole lot of work,” Patton said.
The historical group is looking for volunteers such as electricians, plumbers, even blacksmiths. The society hopes to have the latter demonstrate their trade to visiting youngsters and others as they create items related to the railway.
“We want to show kids how things were made before everybody just ordered things from China,” Patton said.
The museum project has been in the works for about four years, said Tomanek, who seems to greatly enjoy wandering around the existing sort of mini museum, showing off the various collections, including some well-preserved period-appropriate model cars.
The railway museum sits next to the U.S. Post Office in the Stop 65 shopping center. A large piece of the center consists of the railway’s train barn and related facilities. Patton attempted to preserve as much of the old building as practical.
What is now the center’s Mexican restaurant, Rico’s Tacos and Tequila, once contained the railway’s ticketing booths and waiting area. The restaurant lobby includes a set of false windows. Photos in those windows were taken from the spot 100 years ago when real windows looked out on the train yard, Patton said.
The local railway discontinued service May 15, 1938. The historical society wants to hold various events to mark that day in the future. In the meantime, the society is planning what it has dubbed “Rockin’ the Rails,” a free concert from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 29, featuring local musicians Dolinar Saphija, Kearsten Kopf and Rick Keane performing on Lake Shore Electric Car No. 38. Stop 65 eateries will provide food and drink for purchase. Bring a chair and be ready to adhere to social-distancing rules.
You can find the Avon Lake Historical Society at heritageavonlake.org. Tomanek has created and posted several videos about Avon Lake and railway history on YouTube.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
