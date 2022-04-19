Avon Lake City Schools earned a designation as one of the Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation. This is the third consecutive year the district received the designation. The district has earned the distinction 17 times in 20 years.
Over the last 23 years, the NAMM Foundation has recognized 738 districts and 80 schools across 44 states for outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders and their support for music education.
This year's awards program celebrated schools and districts for adapting and persevering in the face of change. Researchers at The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas, in conjunction with the NAMM Foundation, created ways for districts and schools to address the impacts of the pandemic.
“We are proud to again be named a Best Communities for Music Education District by NAMM,” said Superintendent Robert Scott. “Being one of the 738 school districts to receive this distinction nationally not only affirms the quality of our music program K-12, but shines a spotlight on the excellent music educators in Avon Lake who maintain our outstanding program year in and year out. Avon Lake students, staff and parents know that music education leads to success in all areas of a person’s life. We are appreciative of our community’s support and look forward to a bright future for the Avon Lake music program.”
