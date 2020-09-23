A 25-year city police department veteran who has been an Avon Lake lieutenant the past seven years is the city’s new police chief.
Vincent Molnar, 49, who has spent his entire police career with the Avon Lake department, will earn $114,000 annually in his new position. He was sworn in Sept. 15.
The new chief earned degrees in criminal justice and political science from Ohio Northern University. He joined the Avon Lake force in 1995. He said five or six years later he was promoted to sergeant and five years after that moved to the detective bureau.
His experience as a detective helped prepare him for a job as a department lieutenant, a position he was promoted to in 2013, he said. He spent the past seven years on the road overseeing field operations and doing some administrative work, he said.
Molnar replaces former chief Duane Streator, who left the department early this year to take the newly created position of safety director in Avon. Avon appointed Streator in March, but he stayed as chief until April after two local officers tested positive for the coronavirus.
Lt. Sean Bockelman served as interim chief.
All three Avon Lake police lieutenants, including Bockelman, completed the civil service exam for the chief’s position. All three passed, Molnar said, adding he was lucky enough to achieve the highest score. He said having two experienced, capable lieutenants on the force will be a huge asset to him as chief.
City Council unanimously approved Molnar’s appointment Sept. 14. Mayor Greg Zilka said he has known Molnar for many years and described him as “an outstanding choice.”
A longtime football coach for the Catholic Youth Organization, municipal leagues and a volunteer freshman coach at Avon Lake High School, Molnar uses football analogies in talking about positions in the police department. He equated being a sergeant with being a position coach, while a lieutenant is more of an offensive or defensive coordinator. The chief’s job is like the head coach.
“You’re more in charge of the game plan,” Molnar said. “You’ve got to take in sort of the big picture.”
He added one challenge of being chief is taking input from the members of his force, City Council, the mayor’s office and most importantly to him, the community.
Molnar praised Streator for strengthening community ties with the police force, something he hopes to continue. He added the former chief was good at meeting with the public and keeping people informed on issues. Streator began the city’s community police academy.
“Still, you’d like to put your own mark on the position,” Molnar said.
One of his first challenges is filling a few vacancies on what is supposed to be a 30-member police force. Besides Streator’s departure, the Avon Lake department lost a senior officer to retirement. With Molnar’s appointment, there is a vacancy in the lieutenant ranks. The department has a new patrolman candidate in the police academy. The new chief talked about teaching his troops the reason why Avon Lake policing is done a certain way, not just how it is done.
In talking about the civil unrest that has struck many places in the country, Molnar said he has urged Avon Lake police to note how lucky they are to live in a community that supports them and has been free of the strife plaguing other communities. He added Avon Lake has been proactive in putting in place policies regarding body cameras and use of excessive force.
Concerning body cameras, Molnar said the department is in the process of expanding related policies.
“And I think officers are starting to appreciate the value of those cameras,” he said. “There’s a lot of people in the public who want that transparency in their police department.”
The same year Molnar joined the force, he married his wife, Trudy. They have two children, Bridget, 20, a graduate of Avon Lake High School, and Matthew, 16, who plays football for St. Edward High School in Lakewood. The family lives in Avon Lake.
