Contractors should already be at work securing and taking safety measures outside the now decommissioned Lake Road power plant.
Security and safety actions could include fencing in the roughly 100-year-old building.
Scott Reschly, vice president of operations for Charah Solutions, said previous plant owner GenOn Energy Holdings did an excellent job of closing and securing the plant, but there is more to do.
Charah took control of the plant April 4.
“Our site team, our asbestos abatement contractor and the demolition contractor, they have all mobilized to the site,” Reschly said last week.
Securing the site will happen as other contractors begin creating plans for asbestos removal and other operations. Reschly said contractors also are training employees, some former GenOn workers.
“But right now, it’s really about planning efforts,” Reschly said.
He did not know the number of workers contractors hired.
The main demolition contractor is Trifecta Services Company of Charlotte, North Carolina.
About 10 employees are still working at the plant, in addition to himself, said plant manager Daniel Rogatto, who is overseeing demolition.
Reschly said he expects asbestos removal to begin by the end of this month. Charah subsidiary the Avon Lake Environmental Redevelopment Group, or ALERG, should begin removing recyclable or reusable equipment and materials from the plant soon.
Cleanup of the plant’s coal yard will be a sizable job beginning by the end of May. The Ohio EPA will monitor cleanup efforts, assessing the presence of hazardous substances and petroleum, said OEPA Media Coordinator Anthony Chenault.
“The level of cleanup required would be dependent on the concentration of hazardous substances and petroleum found on the site and the future land use for the site,” he said.
The Ohio EPA has worked on other power plant cleanups including the sites of the Beech Street Power Plant in Akron, the former Piqua Municipal Power Plant in Piqua and the Mahoningside Power Plant in Warren.
Avon Lake will be involved in initial environmental assessments, Chenault said. The city applied for up to a $50,000 federal EPA brownfield assessment grant as well as funds from an Ohio Department of Development brownfield remediation program.
Reschly said some demolition of outlying plant buildings containing little or no asbestos could happen in the next month or so. The number of employees, not including former plant employees, hired by contractors to work on the demolition will rise and fall depending on what work is underway. The maximum at any one time could be approximately 40. Mayor Gregory Zilka has said Charah agreed to hire Lorain County workers when possible.
Residents should not see more than a minimal number of trucks moving in and out of the plant anytime soon. Avon Lake Public Works Director Joe Reitz said city officials, including himself and Zilka, met with ALERG the week of April 4 to discuss protecting Lake Road and nearby residential streets from truck traffic. He said the city will ban large trucks from residential streets in close proximity to the plant. The main north or south route for trucks likely will be Avon Belden Road.
One complicated bit of planning underway is demolition of at least one of the plant’s iconic towers. The current scenario for redeveloping the plant site has two of the larger towers left intact. Reschly said the remaining tower is slated for demolition.
“It will be an explosive type of event,” he said regarding the tearing down of the tower. There is no timetable set for the implosion of the tower.
Reschly declined to reveal the purchase price of the plant or demolition costs.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
